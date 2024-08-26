PAWPRINTS: The Week Ahead in Ohio Athletics

FOLLOW OHIO ATHLETICS:Facebook|Twitter|Instagram

ATHENS, Ohio Classes are back in session, which means the Bobcats are at full strength as they kick off the 2024 football season in Syracuse and volleyball opens its season with the Bobcat Invitational here in Athens. See everything that’s coming up for Ohio Athletics in this week’s Paw Prints.

FOOTBALL

Aug 31 / in Syracuse / Syracuse, NY / JMA Wireless Dome / 3:30 PM ET / ACCN / Watch / Listen / Living state / Digital guide / Cards

The Ohio State football team (0-0) opens the 2024 season on Saturday, August 30 when they travel to Syracuse, NY to take on Syracuse (0-0). Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET at the JMA Wireless Dome and can be seen on ACC Network with Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlic and Coley Harvey hosting the game call.

The Bobcats were selected to finish fifth in the 2024 MAC Preseason Coaches Poll. Last season, after starting MAC play 2-0, Ohio finished with a 6-2 conference record that earned it bowl eligibility. Ohio defeated Georgia Southern in the Myrtle Beach Bowl for its fifth straight bowl victory, making it the first MAC team to do so since Marshall from 1998 to 2002.

Ohio’s Myrtle Beach Bowl victory marked the first time in program history that the team has had consecutive 10-win seasons. Freshman Rickey Hunt tied the NCAA record for touchdowns scored in a game, while setting the program record for most touchdowns scored in a game with his five trips to the end zone during the bowl game. Hunt earned the 2023 Myrtle Beach Bowl MVP for his performance. As a team, Ohio also set a new record for most turnovers forced in a bowl game with its five against Georgia Southern. The previous record of four had stood since the 1962 Sun Bowl.

VOLLEY-BALL

Aug 30 / Bobcat Invitational presented by Athens Visitors and Convention Bureau / Xaviervs App State / Athens, Ohio / Convocation Center / 10:30 a.m. ET / ESPN+ / Watch / Live statistics / Digital guide / Cards

Aug 30 / Bobcat Invitational presented by Athens Visitors and Convention Bureau / App Statusvs Wright State / Athens, Ohio / Convocation Center / 4:30 PM ET / ESPN+ / Watch / Live statistics / Digital guide /Cards

Aug 30 / Bobcat Invitational presented by Athens Visitors and Convention Bureau /vs Xavier / Athens, Ohio / Convocation Center / 6:30 PM ET / ESPN+ / Watch / Live statistics / Digital guide /Cards

Aug 31 / Bobcat Invitational presented by Athens Visitors and Convention Bureau / Wright Statevs Xavier / Athens, Ohio / Convocation Center / 10:30 a.m. ET / ESPN+ / Watch / Live statistics / Digital guide /Cards

Aug 31 / Bobcat Invitational presented by Athens Visitors and Convention Bureau /vs App State / Athens, Ohio / Convocation Center / 1:00 PM ET / ESPN+ / Watch / Live statistics / Digital guide /Cards

Aug 31 / Bobcat Invitational presented by Athens Visitors and Convention Bureau /vs Wright State / Athens, Ohio / Convocation Center / 7:00 PM ET / ESPN+ / Watch / Live statistics / Digital guide /Cards

The Ohio volleyball team (0-0) opens its 2024 season this weekend in Athens for the 2024 Bobcat Invitational presented by Athens Visitors and Convention Bureau. Ohio, Xavier (0-0), Wright State (0-0) and App State (0-0) will compete in this weekend’s tournament, which takes place August 30 and 31 at the Convocation Center. The weekend kicks off at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, August 30 with Xavier and App State. The next match starts at 4:30 p.m. with App State vs. Wright State, while Ohio and Xavier will face off at 6:30 p.m. The tournament resumes on Saturday, August 31 with Wright State and Xavier kicking off the day at 10:30 a.m. Match two will see Ohio take on App State at 1 p.m., while the Bobcats and Wright State will face off at 7 p.m. to close out the weekend. All six games can be seen on ESPN+.

The Bobcats were selected to finish fifth, receiving 84 points in the 2024 Mid-American Conference Volleyball Preseason Poll, while juniors Anna Charchynska (Kyiv, Ukraine) was selected to the 2024 Preseason All-MAC Team.

The Bobcats finished 18-13 overall and 13-5 in MAC play last season. Xavier returns eight contributors from last season’s team that finished fourth in the regular-season standings and was picked sixth in this year’s BIG EAST Preseason Poll after finishing 18-12 and 11-7 in conference play last year. Wright State enters the weekend having finished 2023 with a 21-11 overall record and a 15-3 mark in Horizon League play. The Raiders were the 2023 Horizon League Championship team and played Louisville in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. App State finished 14-15 overall and 4-12 in SBC play last season. In the SBC Preseason Volleyball Coaches Poll, App State was picked fifth in the East Division with 45 votes.

FIELD HOCKEY

Aug 30 / vs Stanford/ Muncie, Ind. / Briner Sports Complex / 3:30pm ET / Watch / Live Stats

Sept 1 / vs UAlbany / Columbus, Ohio / BuckeyeVarsity Field / 11:30 am / Watch / Live Stats

The Ohio field hockey (0-0) teams open the 2024 season this weekend with two neutral-site games. The Bobcats open the season on Friday, Aug. 30, when they take on Big Ten rival Stanford (0-0) in Muncie, Ind. The game is set for 3:30 p.m. at theBriner Sports Complex on the campus of Ball State. Ohio is back in action on Sunday, September 1st, when they take on UAlbany (0-0). First touch is set for 11:30 a.m. at Buckeye Varsity Field on the campus of Ohio State in Columbus, Ohio.

Ohio finished last season with an overall record of 6-10 and a 4-3 mark in MAC play, securing a fourth-place finish in the MAC Tournament. head coach Ali Johnstone was named MAC Co-Coach of the Season. Stanford enters the season having finished 4-11 last year. UAlbany finished 13-6 overall and 8-1 in conference play last season.

LONG TERM

Aug. 30 / at Tommy Evans Invitational / Norton, Ohio / 6:00 p.m. ET / Live results

The Ohio men's and women's cross country teams will kick off the 2024 season on Friday, August 30 at the 2024 Tommy Evans Invitational. The event will take place at 6:00 p.m. in Norton, Ohio.

The women's team finished third at last year's MAC Championships and seventh at the Great Lakes Regional, while the men's team finished seventh at the MACs and 22nd at the Great Lakes Regional.

FOOTBALL

September 1 / vs Valpo / Athens, Ohio/ Chessa Field / 1:00 PM ET / ESPN+ / Watch / Live statistics/ Digital guide

The Ohio State Football Team (1-1-1) finally opens its home playoff slate on Sunday, September 1st when the Bobcats host Valpo (2-1). The first game is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET at Chessa Field and can be seen on ESPN+.

Ohio is coming off a 1-1 week that saw Ohio defeat Northern Kentucky 4-0 on Tuesday at NKU. Ohio closed the weekend at No. 8 Michigan State. Meanwhile, Valpo has victories over Chicago State and Milwaukee.

WOMEN'S GOLF

September 1-2 / at 2024 A-Ga-Ming Invitational / KewadinMichigan / A-Ga-Ming Golf Resort / 9:00 AM ET / Live results

The Ohio women's golf team opens its 2024-25 season this weekend with the 2024 A-Ga-Ming Invitational on Sept. 1-2. The two-day event is hosted by Central Michigan at the A-Ga-Ming Golf Resort in Kewadin, Mich., and begins at 9 a.m. both days. The Bobcats play 36 holes on Sunday and close out the weekend with 18 holes on Monday.

14 teams are headed to Michigan to compete in this year’s event. In addition to Ohio and host CMU, Oakland, Purdue Fort Wayne, Loyola Chicago, Niagara, Detroit Mercy, Western Michigan, Bellarmine, Northern Kentucky, Green Bay, Bowling Green, Bradley and Chicago State will all be participating in the tournament.

