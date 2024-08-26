SLU's Sarah Adam to compete in Paralympic wheelchair rugby SLU





Plus, everything you need to know about the 2024 Paralympic Games ST. LOUIS Good news, sports fans, more international competition is on the cards after the conclusion of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Although those Games ended on August 11, they are closely followed by the Paris Paralympic Games, also taking place in Paris. The Paris Paralympic Games will feature 22 sports and 4,400 athletes from all over the world. The Games will begin on August 28 and run until September 8, with Paralympians competing for gold in individual and team events.

Start slideshow Sarah Adam, the first woman to be named to the U.S. wheelchair rugby team, practices at the Bridgeton Recreation Center on April 11, 2024. Photo by Sarah Conroy/Saint Louis University. Sarah Adam, OTD, assistant professor of occupational science and occupational therapy at Saint Louis University, is one of six St. Louis-area athletes who will represent the area on Team USA. Adam made history as the first woman named to the USA Paralympic wheelchair rugby team. Adam made her international debut at the 2022 Americas Championship, where the team won gold, and later that year she won a silver medal at the World Championships. In 2023, she was part of the gold medal-winning Parapan American Games team that secured the U.S. Paralympic wheelchair rugby team a spot at the 2024 Games. She also became the first American woman to win gold at the Parapan American Games in wheelchair rugby. Since the sport debuted at the 2000 Paralympic Games in Sydney, only five women have competed in wheelchair rugby. These are the first ever Summer Paralympics to be held in Paris. The sports on the programme include badminton and taekwondo, canoeing/kayak, wheelchair basketball, equestrian, boccia, wheelchair tennis, wheelchair fencing, sitting volleyball, swimming, archery, goalball, football, athletics, judo, table tennis, triathlon, powerlifting, cycling and shooting. Below, we've got everything we know about the 2024 Paralympic Games, from how to watch them to what sports will be featured and more. You can stream the Paralympic Games or watch them on cable TV In the United States, all events of the Paris 2024 Paralympics will be available to stream on the Peacock app, while live coverage will be broadcast on NBC, CNBC and USA Network. In the meantime, you can also follow the official Paralympics YouTube channel, as well as the International Paralympic Committee website. When can you see Sarah Adam compete in wheelchair rugby? Adam and Team USA's first Paralympic match in Paris is against Canada on August 29 at 6:30 p.m. For a complete schedule, click here.

