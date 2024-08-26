CARLTON RETENDS WOMEN'S PREMIER LEAGUE CROWN – Cricket Scotland





Carlton have become champions of the Women's Premier League for the fourth season in a row, with two wins in three days last weekend ensuring they could no longer lag behind the leaders. On Friday at Grange Loan a dominant performance in the field restricted Stewart's Melville to 93-6 in 20 overs, with Scotland cap Sam Haggo taking 3-7 in four overs. Haggo then shone in reply, as an unbeaten 26, supplemented by 27 from fellow international Abbi Aitken-Drummond, saw Carlton reach their target inside 16 overs with seven wickets in hand. The title was confirmed two days later at Barnton, when Haggo (47) and Aitken-Drummond (49) again dominated with the bat, building up an impressive total of 149-6 in 20 overs against Royal High Corstorphine. The home side's chase never got going as they finished on 79-9, with four wickets for Aitken-Drummond and two for the recently capped Gabriella Fontenla doing most of the damage as Carlton won by 70 runs. The wins mean Carlton have gone unbeaten in the WPL for the second year in a row, having last lost in a league match in May 2022. Carlton vice-captain Charis Scott said: “To retain the title is really special, especially with this group of girls. The weather was pretty awful on Sunday, but we survived and we were all soaked by the end! “Sam and Abbi were brilliant all weekend, just hitting the ball around the park as usual, putting in the big performances that we need; but even if they don’t perform, we’ve got players in the order that we trust and that can perform. We’ve got loads of bowlers so it’s always nice to be able to throw the ball to everyone and know that they’ll do their job. “To win four in a row is a huge achievement and is testament to all the hard work and dedication that everyone at Carlton has put in. It’s all about all the girls wanting to do the best for themselves and the club, and we really enjoy being on the pitch together and having fun when we do that. “Everyone contributed this year and it was great to see all the girls, especially the younger ones, making progress. “One of the highlights for me has been Sarah Beith – “Mother Beith” as we like to call her! – and the way she has improved in opening the batting. It's not an easy task but she has worked so hard over the winter and summer. “Abbi and Sam have been unreal with the bat all summer, seeing the ball like beach balls. And then there’s the young girls – Agnes (Foley), Maisie (Maceira), Gabbi (Fontenla), Saskia (Aldridge) – and the way you can always trust them to do their job. “The title win is not only great for our team but also for the club as a whole and shows how committed Carlton is to improving and growing women’s cricket. The most important thing is that we enjoy it and give it our all when we do it.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cricketscotland.com/carlton-retain-womens-premier-league-crown/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos