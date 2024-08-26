Improving the women's and girls' landscape in the tennis landscape

In March, USTA Florida took a major step forward in promoting gender equality in the sport by unveiling its Women in Tennis Research and expanding its Women in Tennis Initiative. This effort focused on creating more opportunities for women and girls in tennis through targeted programs, coaching opportunities and a commitment to equity principles.

Since then, USTA Florida has actively implemented these changes and taken steps to increase participation and support for women and girls at all levels of the game. These efforts are reflected in all-girls camps, of which there have been two and more are planned.

Inspiring the next generation of female leaders

On May 5, USTA Florida teamed up with long-time partner Love Serving Autism (LSA) to host a special All-Girls Camp. This event focused on inclusivity, with a special emphasis on girls with autism and unique abilities. The camp provided a safe and supportive environment for these girls to learn and enjoy tennis, demonstrating USTA Florida and LSA’s commitment to making the sport accessible to all.

Later that summer, in August, USTA Florida and UTR Sports partnered to host their third annual All-Girls Camp at the University of North Florida (UNF). This camp provided girls with a unique opportunity to learn from and interact with the UNF Womens Tennis team, as well as receive mentorship from established women in the sport. The experience not only improved their tennis skills, but also provided valuable insights and inspiration from female role models.

During these camps, participants proudly wore t-shirts designed by women in sports, Monica Toledo and Erin Weiffenbach. Monica’s “Equal Tennis Game” design and Erin’s “Tennis Love” artwork have become symbols of the initiative’s goals. These shirts were handed out at all camps and training sessions by women’s coaches.

USTA Florida will host more camps in October, with one scheduled to take place at the USTA National Campus. There will also be a camp at one of Florida's Historical Black Colleges and University, Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University (FAMU). FAMU has played a huge role in Florida's tennis history, as legendary FAMU graduate Althea Gibson inspired many young girls to get involved in tennis.

Expanding coaching opportunities for women

USTA Florida's commitment to promoting women in tennis extends beyond players to coaching. The organization has hosted several training sessions specifically geared toward women, and has provided valuable resources and support to female coaches. More are planned for this year.

USTA Florida is excited about the Women, Wine and Wheelies training starting this fall. This is an all-female adaptive tennis training open to all women who want to try wheelchair tennis coaching. Participants will earn USPTA and PTR credits and become community coaches. There are two dates, one at the Racquet Club of Cocoa Beach on October 12th and the other at the Winter Park Tennis Center on October 19th.

One person, Jennifer Johnson, a new Community Coach, has been through the Community Coach program and is excited to see aspects being implemented that are only for women.

I took the All-Women adaptive training this past summer with my daughter Morgan, who is also a certified coach, she said. It was a great experience to network and collaborate with other female coaches. Sharing with my daughter was even more meaningful.

Jennifer wants to get more women involved because of the different perspectives women have on the sport. Female coaches bring a unique perspective and experience, Jennifer added. We are all a team and it takes everyone’s effort to coach that team, regardless of the age of the player. You are never too young or too old to develop yourself in the game and, more importantly, to develop the game of tennis.

After participating in the Community Coach Program, Jennifer organized her own training, helping to train 20 community coaches at the YMCA of Collier County.

USTA Florida’s expanded Women in Tennis Initiative is making a meaningful difference, expanding playing opportunities and fostering a supportive community for women and girls in tennis. As these programs continue to grow, the future of women in tennis looks brighter than ever, promising greater inclusion, equality and success for all.