2024-25 Fantasy Hockey Defensemen Tiers: Cale Makar is among the best defensemen to watch in your next draft

Fantasy managers often get upset about loading up on forwards in the early rounds of drafts, but it’s highly recommended to acquire a defenseman or two who can anchor your team from the blue line. An elite fantasy defenseman is a great way to create a well-balanced and successful roster. Bringing in a defenseman who is capable of producing points as an upper-end forward or selecting a pair with multi-category coverage is extremely beneficial.

Level 1 – Potential Points Per Match

Cale Makar, Quinn Hughes, Roman Josi, Evan Bouchard

Makar is the best of the best. He was the best defenseman last season at 1.17 points per game and has a league-leading 286 points (74 goals, 212 assists) in 258 games since the 2020-21 season. Makar is also a great source of shots and blocks. Hughes is coming off a career year on offense, but he won’t contribute much in other categories. Fortunately, he ranks second among defensemen in scoring since 2020-21 with 277 points (35 goals, 242 assists) in 292 games to keep his fantasy value high. Makar and Hughes are also the top two producers on the power play since 2020-21, with 125 and 122 points, respectively. Josi’s 72 goals since 2020-21 are second only to Makar for the most among defensemen. He led all defensemen with 23 counts and 268 shots last campaign. Bouchard has exploded offensively in 2023-24 as he racks up hits, blocks and shots. All four defensemen also feature prominently on their team’s best power-play units. Bouchard is arguably the riskiest player of the four, lacking the long-term success of Makar, Hughes and Josi, but there’s little reason to expect him to regress this year.

Tier 2 – Elite options to build around

Adam Fox, Rasmus Dahlin, Victor Hedman, Noah Dobson, Josh Morrissey

All of the defensemen in this group also have a point-per-game upside, but the defensemen ahead of them have more firepower. Fox was a point-per-game producer for the first time in his career last season, but achieved that feat in 72 appearances, which dropped him down a level. Dahlin and Dobson have been integral point producers for the Sabres and Islanders, respectively, and provide excellent coverage in all categories. Hedman bounced back tremendously last season and will take on added responsibilities following Tampa Bay’s decision to part ways with Mikhail Sergachev. Over the past two seasons, Morrissey has ranked fourth among defensemen with 145 points (26 goals, 119 assists) in 159 appearances and has quietly inserted himself into the elite defenseman conversation.

Level 3 – High-end considerations

Charlie McAvoy, Miro Heiskanen, MacKenzie Weegar, Devon Toews, Morgan Rielly, Zach Werenski, Mike Matheson, Erik Karlsson, John Carlson, Kris Letang, Drew Doughty, Noah Hanifin, Justin Faulk, Shayne Gostisbehere, Mikhail Sergachev, Brandon Montour, Brock Faber , Moritz Seider

This defensive group could be 50-60 point generators in 2024-25. They’ll all see significant minutes, including significant time on the power play, though Letang and Karlsson, as teammates, will only see limited minutes on the No. 1 power play for that pair. This is also a group that could provide tremendous value in other categories as well, including shots, blocks and hits. Weegar, Hanifin and Sergachev have the potential to break out next campaign, while Faber could reach another level after a stellar 47-point performance in his rookie year. Seider would benefit from a return to the top power play unit, but putting up 40+ points while racking up 200+ hits and 200+ blocks will maintain his high spot in the pecking order.

Level 4 – Bounce Back Candidates

Dougie Hamilton, Shea Theodore, Alex Pietrangelo, Vince Dunn, Aaron Ekblad, Thomas Chabot

After being limited to 20 appearances last season due to a torn pectoral muscle, Hamilton should be an impactful defender again in 2024-25. He has the skill set to be a Tier 2 fantasy defenseman by the end of the year. Theodore could be a Tier 3 option if he stays healthier. Despite playing in just 102 games over the past two campaigns, he has put up 13 goals and 83 points. Pietrangelo could get back on track on offense in 2024-25 after skating in just 64 games last season. Dunn sat out 19 of 21 games to close out 2023-24, but he still put up 46 points in 59 appearances after putting up 64 points in 81 games the season before. Ekblad and Chabot have struggled with injuries in recent years, but they have a lot of all-around potential if they remain in the lineup. It's hard to imagine these six guys staying healthy all year long, given their injury risks, so consider this a high-risk, high-reward six-pack.

Level 5 – Solid Depth Options

Jakob Chychrun, Brent Burns, Seth Jones, Brady Skjei, Travis Sanheim, Rasmus Andersson, Mattias Ekholm, Sean Durzi, Gustav Forsling

Chychrun played a full 82-game schedule for the first time in his career and put up solid numbers across the board. Burns isn’t the multi-category monster he once was, but he can still provide a lot of fantasy value. Despite his recent decline, Andersson remains a viable option. Sanheim, Ekhlom, Durzi and Skjei are coming off career years, so don’t be surprised to see them regress somewhat toward the average. Forsling is a solid source of shots, hits and blocks, but three straight seasons hovering around 40 points and barely getting any power play time prevents him from climbing the ranks.

Level 6 – Under the Radar Gems

Thomas Harley, Jake Sanderson, Lane Hutson, Luke Hughes, Adam Boqvist, Scott Perunovich, Darren Raddysh

Harley, Sanderson and Hughes could find themselves in another gear after impressive performances in 2023-24. However, there is more buzz around them ahead of the 2024-25 campaign than the other defenders in this group. Hutson performed well during his two-game introduction in the NHL last season. His chances of remaining with the Canadiens after training camp increased after Jordan Harris was traded to Columbus. Boqvist is worth keeping an eye on, as he could capitalize on Florida’s need for a power-play quarterback. Perunovich and Raddysh are primed for bigger roles in 2024-25 and could provide decent coverage in the division, though Perunovich is dealing with a crowded blue line in St. Louis that added several pieces this offseason.

Tier 7 – Finalizing the Selection

Jacob Trouba, Neal Pionk, Darnell Nurse, Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Filip Hronek, K'Andre Miller, Samuel Girard, Bowen Byram, Owen Power, Olen Zellweger, Pavel Mintyukov, Ryan McDonagh, Ivan Provorov, Jaccob Slavin, Hampus Lindholm, Erik Gustafsson, Jake Wallman

Trouba, Pionk, Nurse, Miller, Power, Provorov and Slavin are 30-point producers with solid category coverage. Ekman-Larsson, McDonagh, Girard, Lindholm and Gustafsson will benefit from playing on talented offensive rosters. If he can stay healthy, Byram has a lot of potential as an all-around option. Mintyukov and Zellweger have considerably more fantasy value in goalie leagues, as they are both only 20 years old, but they could be solid contributors for periods during the season. Walman could see significant minutes with the Sharks in 2024-25, including action on the power play. He has 21 goals in 126 games over the past two seasons and should also rack up blocks and shots.