'It won't remain the same in Pakistani cricket'





PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi vows 'changes' after shock defeat to Bangladesh Photo: Kind regards PCB/X PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi on Monday vowed to address the issues plaguing Pakistan cricket following the national team's shock defeat to Bangladesh in the first Test match, saying “changes are on the way”. Star players like Shahid Afridi, Muhammad Hafeez and Fawad Alam criticised the national team for the 10-wicket defeat in Rawalpindi on Sunday. “I will solve the problems in Pakistan cricket, God willing. And changes are coming,” Naqvi said while talking to the media Hafeez hit out at Naqvi and reminded him of the serious surgery he had to undergo in a Pakistani cricket commentary during the World Cup. Earlier this year, when Pakistan were knocked out of the World T20 Cup, Naqvi was quoted as saying after the defeat to India: “Initially I thought a small surgery would suffice but after this poor performance it is clear that a major overhaul is needed. The country will witness substantial changes soon.” However, there were no changes to the national team and the same seniors played in the first Test match against Bangladesh under the leadership of Shan Masood, who suffered his fourth consecutive Test defeat since taking charge in December last year. Naqvi stressed that things will change in Pakistan cricket and they will not remain the same. “Remember my words: things will not remain the same and there is a lot going on in the background,” he said, without giving details. Afridi reacted angrily to the defeat as Pakistan fielded without a specialist spinner and fielded four fast bowlers on the Pindi pitch. “How can you not assess the conditions at home? You let four pacers play on this pitch, that's unacceptable,” he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://m.rediff.com/cricket/report/things-will-not-remain-the-same-in-pakistan-cricket/20240826.htm The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos