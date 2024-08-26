What I Think About West Virginia Football Ahead of the Season Opener

Are you excited about 2024, because you probably should be. This is the most talented team we've had since 2018, and the best chance to make waves in the regular season and potentially the postseason since that 2018 team with Will Grier, David Sills, Gary Jennings and all those playmakers. Just like then, the current version of this team has questions, and we want answers.

How good were we last year?

Last year marked the first successful season in his tenure as head coach of the Mountaineers, coming to the team after three straight 10-win seasons leading Troy football. But was it a mirage or a turning point? Playing against an FCS team and four glorified Group of 5 teams has the same question on the minds of the national media and fans alike: How good was West Virginia last year? The team avoided most of the top half of the Big 12 in Texas, Iowa State And Kansas State and lost to the two teams you played that finished above you: Oklahoma State and Oklahoma.

The bowl win was nice – and needed – but it also left UNC without several key players, including their star quarterback. Between the losses and the teams they played, it's hard to get a clear picture of the team heading into 2024. The two teams that were ranked when we played them, West Virginia, both lost (Penn State and Oklahoma) and neither game was close. Of the wins, four were decided by less than 10 points.

I think this team has a chance to be better than last year. A senior quarterback. A senior offensive line. An experienced running back room. The offense feels a lot like it did in 2006, when it needed 2005 to prove itself and had the confidence to know it would do well. Can this team take the next steps or will there be pitfalls that this team can’t and won’t be able to overcome?

How good can Garrett Greene be?

As discussed above, Greene was good last year – 2,400+ yards passing, 700+ yards rushing, and 29 total touchdowns (16/13), but Greene was not an accurate passer. If you look at the spray charts, Greene struggled on throws to the left (2/13 on throws of 20+ yards, 3/13 on throws of 10-20 yards, and 3 of 4 on throws behind the line of scrimmage. He also struggled on throws to the right (10/20 20+ yards, 8/22 10-20 yards, 8/13 0-10 yards). Where he was good was over the middle. How do you defend that? You're probably using a lot of Cover 2 Man and Cover 3 shells, which forces him to throw to those spots while you keep an eye on him.

Teams are going to adjust and it’s up to Greene to show that he’s improved. He’s spent time at the Manning Passing Academy and the few videos that I and maybe many of you have seen showed the same thing, his passes definitely looked sharper and better than a lot of the other campers there. One video seemed to show him throwing a sharp route while others were throwing high, low or lobs.

The offense will only go as far as Greene can go and he is the vital cog that will take this team from good to great. Improvement in his passing will open up the run game and the run game should carry West Virginia is great. With the offensive line this team has and the running backs, a third quarter lead should be a time when this team shortens games, wears teams down and pulls away, but it will be up to Greene to get us there.

For Greene, I want to see 300/3 any way he can get it. If he has to be a 250 yard passing, 50 yard running, 2 passing, 1 touchdown guy one game and 150/150 the next, do it. Don't put yourself in a box. Take what the defense gives you and get leads for your team.

Can White avoid the sophomore slump?

Jaheim White burst onto the scene last year – pun intended – with a 12-carry, 110-yard performance against Duquesne. It wouldn't be until November that he got another healthy dose of carries, this time against BYE in a 16-carry, 146-yard performance. Two weeks later, 21 carries for 204 yards against Cincinnati, 17 for 133 against Baylor and 12 for 50 against UNC to close the year.

This year, White is absolutely going to be the running back that teams gameplan and try to stop, which wasn't the only case last year. Can White avoid a sophomore slump now that teams gameplan for him? I think the answer is yes. The good news is that White has speed and quick plays. White also has the advantage of having Greene and CJ Donaldson with him.

Between White, Donaldson and Greene, the Mountaineers have run the ball 400 times, with no one carrying the ball more than Donaldson’s 171 carries. In fact, in Neal Brown’s five years here, only once, in 2021 with Leddie Brown, has a running back had more than 200 carries on a season. That should keep White fresh and capable throughout the season.

Will the defense improve?

Ahh-the defense, what I keep saying is not as good as everyone says, show it to you and then be told I am. I'll continue the trend, the defense was not good last year. It wasn't bad as it was, but it wasn't good. The team finished 64th nationally in scoring defense (26.2 PPG), 48th in rush defense (143.4 YPG), 86th in pass defense (237.4 YPG) and 68th in total defense (380.8 YPG).

Will the improvements keep coming? The team lost a lot of snaps last year (48% of last year’s defense will be gone in 2024), which ranks the Mountaineers 95th in the country in defensive return production. The biggest loss is cornerback Beanie Bishop, but the team also lost Montre Miller, Keyshaun Cobb, Hershey McLaurin, Andrew Wilson-Lamp and Davis Mallinger from the back end of the defense. Will their replacements get up to speed quickly and handle the schedule/pressure/leap in talent?

Where the Mountaineers should be strong is on the defensive line, where Edward Vesterinen, Asani Redwood, Fatorma Mulbah, Hammond Russell and Sean Martin all look poised to continue their wave after wave of attacks on the opposing defense. The Mountaineers have at times employed a hockey line approach, rotating in and out of runs to keep everyone fresh. The bad news for the Mountaineers is that their top four players in QB sacks are gone. The good news is that no one had more than 4.5 last year, improving on that production shouldn’t be too difficult.

Other questions

Will the offensive line be as dominant without Zach Frazier and Doug Nestor? Can this defense generate turnovers? Will Hudson Clement emerge as a star or a pumpkin? Is Trey Lathan healed and will he be as productive as he was last season?

Predicting the final record

I think this team can be good, but I don't know if it can be great. Looking at this schedule, I fear this team might not even be ranked, even though it potentially deserves it. Let's talk about it.

PSU – Loss – I think the Nittany Lions are better. A loss here will really hurt our rankings for a while. In 2017, the Mountaineers were ranked #22 and lost to #21 VT 31-24 on a dropped touchdown as time expired. That loss meant the Mountaineers didn't get back in the rankings until they were 4-1 and headed to TCUA loss to Penn State puts us out of the voters' minds for a while.

Albany – Win. Come see the freshman and walk-ons! Better win.

Pitt – Win. Going to Pittsburgh is not the hardest place to play, in fact getting used to the silence of the stadium might be the hardest part of the game. I don't think Pitt is good (1.29 points per drive against FBS competition!) and a win won't get us into the rankings. If you lose to PSU, you better win this game.

Kansas – Win. the Jayhawks should still be ranked by the time they get to Morgantown, provided they don't fail against Illinois. If the Jayhawks are ranked and the Mountaineers win, you should see a number next to their name the following week.

Oklahoma State – Loss. The Cowboys are good. I expect them to be in the conference title race for a while. A loss to the Cowboys will drop the Mountaineers out of the standings and start climbing the rankings again.

Iowa State – Win. Close game, but I think the Mountaineers can handle Becht and the Cyclones.

Kansas State – Loss. The win-loss, win-loss cycle continues to keep the Mountaineers out of the standings. This loss also keeps the Mountaineers out of the conference championship game.

Arizona – Win. I don't think Arizona is that great, but I do worry about the long trip. Fortunately, the Mountaineers have two games back to back at home before this game, so they should be well rested. Normally, traveling to the West Coast isn't as difficult as traveling back from the West Coast.

Cincinnati – Win. A big win here could get voters thinking about the Mountaineers again, but you have to be big. A squeaker isn't enough.

Baylor – Win. Winning at Baylor last year was impressive. This year should be easier.

UCF – Win. That's four in a row to end the season and now the voters have to put us back in the rankings. If this game was in Florida I'd probably count it as a loss, but I think the Mountaineers benefit from a Florida team in Morgantown in November.

TTU – Loss. This one hurts. End of November. Lubbock, Texas. Texas Tech and it's a loss. It also drops the Mountaineers out of the standings.

Predictions final score: 8-4 (6-3).

Question for you: Is 8-4 good enough? Are you okay with this particular team going 8-4/6-3? Why or why not? I hang up and listen.