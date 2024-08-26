Steve Brooks hired as Redhawks women's tennis head coach





CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. Steve Brooks was hired Monday as head coach of the Southeast Missouri women's tennis team. Brooks becomes the 10andhead coach in the program's history. Brooks comes to SEMO with more than 20 years of coaching experience at the collegiate level, 15 of which have been at the NCAA Division I level. “We are excited to welcome Steve to SEMO,” said Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics Brady Barke. “His successful coaching experience combined with his familiarity with the Ohio Valley Conference will allow us to continue to strengthen our women’s tennis program.” Prior to SEMO, Brooks served as an assistant coach at OVC member Tennessee State from 2022-2024, overseeing budgeting, facilities and travel. Brooks helped the Tigers reach the OVC Championship semifinals each of the past two years. Prior to joining TSU, Brooks served as the Director of Tennis/Pickleball Bristol Racquet & Fitness in Bristol, Tennessee for six years (2015-2021). Previous head coaching experience includes serving as interim head coach of the women's tennis team at Emory & Henry College for one year (2019), head coach of the women's tennis team at East Tennessee State for nine seasons (2001-2010), and two years as head coach of the men's tennis team at The Citadel (1999-2001). During his time at ETSU, Brooks led the Bucs to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in program history. In each of his last five years in Johnson City, Brooks' teams played in the Atlantic Sun Conference Tournament finals. His teams also boasted high academic honors with 60 academic all-conference selections, 27 ITA Scholar-Athlete picks, six ITA All-Academic teams, a Fulbright Scholar and an NCAA Sportsmanship Award. In addition to ETSU, Brooks also coached at the University of Tennessee, the University of Arkansas and his alma mater, Carson-Newman College. As a collegiate player, Brooks posted undefeated conference records in both singles and doubles in all four years at Carson-Newman. The winningest player in program history with 200 victories, Brooks was ranked eighth nationally in the NAIA in 1984. Brooks, originally from Jefferson City, Tennessee, earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from Carson-Newman in 1985. He received his Master of Science degree in Administration/Recreation from the University of Tennessee in 1989. Brooks takes over the reins of a SEMO program that has won three OVC regular season titles, two OVC Tournament crowns and two NCAA Tournament appearances in the past four years.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://semoredhawks.com/news/2024/8/26/womens-tennis-steve-brooks-hired-as-redhawks-head-womens-tennis-coach.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos