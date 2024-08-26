Dessart appointed Associate Head Coach for Women's Hockey





BURLINGTON, Vermont – Head coach of the Vermont women's hockey team Jim Pluimer announced that Kevin Dessart has joined its staff as Associate Head Coach on Monday afternoon. Dessart joins the Catamounts after two seasons as Head Coach at Lawrence University (DIII). “We are very excited to welcome Kevin to our UVM Women's Hockey Family,” said Plumer. “Not only does he bring a lifelong passion for hockey and experience from the NHL to NCAA hockey, he also has extensive leadership experience that he has built over the years working with elite athletes and organizations. I have no doubt that Kevin will be a great fit for the culture and will have an impact on our players, staff and the UVM community. I look forward to working with him to win our first Hockey East championship.” Dessart is a native of East Rockaway, New York, and has been coaching women's hockey since 2001. Dessart led the Colorado Springs Amateur Hockey Association U19 team from 2001 before transferring to the University of Colorado in 2019. In three years under Dessart's leadership, the Buffaloes won two consecutive Western Women's Collegiate Hockey League championships and earned a berth in the American Collegiate Hockey Association National Championship. Dessart has spent his entire life in the game. He grew up playing the game in New York and was a student at St. John's (NY) University before the program folded in the early 1990s. Dessart earned a bachelor's degree in athletic administration/business from St. John's in 1990. Dessart spent 11 years in the National Hockey League, starting as an assistant media relations officer with the New York Islanders in 1989. He served as assistant to the general manager of the Florida Panthers before becoming director of public relations for the New Jersey Devils. Additionally, Dessart is a coach developer for USA Hockey and a coach for the USA Hockey Girls National 16/17 camp. Dessart takes over for Alex Gettens who left for Colgate earlier in August. “I also want to take this opportunity to thank Alex Gettens for his nine years of dedication to our program,” Plumer said. He started as a student manager and ended his career as an Associate Head Coach and he gave his all to our program during that time. We wish him the best in his new role at Colgate.” For news and updates about the Vermont women's hockey program, follow @UVMwhockey on Instagram, X, and Facebook and visit UVMathletics.com. TheWindjammer Inn and Conference Centeris the presenting sponsor of the UVM women's hockey program

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://uvmathletics.com/news/2024/8/26/womens-ice-hockey-dessart-named-associate-head-coach-for-womens-hockey.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos