UTT 2024: Manika Batra helps Bengaluru Smashers beat Puneri Paltan table tennis

Star paddler Manika Batra outlasted giant-crushing Ayhika Mukherjee to lead her team, PBG Bengaluru Smashers, to a 10-5 victory over Puneri Paltan Table Tennis in Ultimate Table Tennis 2024 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium today.

Manika lost the first game of her headline clash with Ayhika, falling into the same traps as the competition's top-ranked player Bernadette Szocs did last time around. However, the Asian and Commonwealth Games medallist hit back in back-to-back games, winning the match 2-1.

Puneri Paltan Table Tennis made UTT history even before the opening serve fell. The Pune team became the first team ever to name all six of their players in the starting line-up across five matches.

The tie began with 17-year-old Ankur Bhattacharjee of Puneri Paltan Table Tennis taking on Bengaluru Smashers Jeet Chandra. Both Ankur and Jeet had recorded excellent victories in their previous encounters in UTT 2024 Ankur over Lilian Bardet and Jeet over Sharath Kamal but it was the teenager who emerged victorious this time around, winning alternate games to take the match 2-1.

Manika returned to the table for the mixed doubles round, partnered by captain Alvaro Robles. Puneri Paltan Table Tennis, meanwhile, sent out Natalia Bajor and Anirban Ghosh, who managed to hold the PBG Bengaluru Smashers to the end, but eventually lost 2-1. Robles followed up his productive doubles run with a similar 2-1 victory in the second men’s singles match against two-time Olympian Joao Monteiro.

Bengaluru Smashers needed just one more point to win the match. American paddler Lily Zhang defeated the sixth different player from Puneri Paltan Table Tennis that night, Yashini Sivashankar, to help her team to victory.

For their efforts, Manika and Zhang were named Indian and Foreign Player of the Tie respectively, while Ankur claimed the DafaNews Shot of the Tie honor.

Detailed scores

Bengaluru Smashers bt Puneri Paltan Table Tennis 10-5:

Jeet Chandra lost to Ankur Bhattacharjee 1-2 (6-11, 11-5, 7-11); Manika Batra vs Ayhika Mukherjee 2-1 (8-11, 11-5, 11-6); Robles/Manika bt Anirban/Bajor 2-1 (11-6, 8-11, 11-10); Alvaro Robles vs. Joao Monteiro 2-1 (11-5, 10-11, 11-8); Lily Zhang vs Yashini Sivashankar 3-0 (11-9, 11-9, 11-5)