Sports
Chicago Bears cut ties with former Illinois football defensive back
This weekend was quite the intense weekend for some of the NFL prospects coming out of Illinois' football program.
Even if some Illini were not selected in the 2024 NFL Draft, they could still join NFL franchises in hopes of impressing the coaching staff.
John Paddock was one of the casualties of the roster cut this weekend. He was on the Atlanta Falcons roster, but with so much talent at the quarterback position, they had to let him go.
Unfortunately, Paddock wasn't the only one in the unemployment line this weekend. Former Illinois football defensive lineman Keith Randolph Jr. suffered the same fate. He was waived by the Chicago Bears on saturday.
Chicago has a number of them nice depth on the defensive line. The starting front four of Montez Sweat, Andrew Billings, Gervon Dexter Sr. and DeMarcus Walker could do some damage. The Bears also have an emerging defensive end in Austin Booker.
It's always tough to see a former Illini player get sent away. I want as many players to be successful as possible. It makes the player's life better and it looks good for the program.
While Randolph was cut by the Bears, there’s always a chance he could latch on to another franchise. But even if he does go to the regular workforce, let’s not forget the impact these kids had on the Illini.
Randolph was part of a formidable defensive line in Champaign, having 10 sacks in his final three seasons with the program, and also had 144 tackles in that time.
This isn't the end of the road for Randolph, but I was hoping he'd stick around with my favorite NFL team a little longer. Either way, the future looks bright for this former Illinois football defensive line stalwart.
