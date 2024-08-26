Athletes with U of M connections at the Paris Paralympic Games





For those who enjoyed watching or following athletes with a University of Minnesota connection at the recent Summer Olympics in Paris, there’s more to enjoy. Four athletes with University of Minnesota connections will be among the approximately 4,400 competitors at the Summer Paralympic Games, also in Paris, which will be held from August 28 to September 8. Here's a quick summary of each athlete. Chuck Aoki Wheelchair Rugby Chuck Aoki will compete for Team USA in wheelchair rugby for the fourth consecutive Paralympic Games. He won silver medals in Tokyo 2021 and Rio 2016, plus bronze in London 2012. In Tokyo, Aoki and Team USA were narrowly defeated by Great Britain in the gold medal match, 54-49. Aoki, who graduated with a degree in public policy from the University of Minnesota, played wheelchair basketball for 11 years and then switched to rugby after seeing the 2005 film Murder Ball. Ian Seidenfeld Table Tennis Ian Seidenfeld will compete in his second consecutive Paralympic Games in table tennis after a hugely successful debut. At the 2021 Paralympic Games in Tokyo, Seidenfeld was seeded 11th in his Class 6 field and defeated top-seeded Peter Rosenmeier of Denmark in the table tennis final. His father and coach, Mitch, was himself a four-time Paralympic medallist in table tennis. Seidenfeld earned his degree from the Carlson School of Management, graduating in December 2022 with a double major in finance and entrepreneurial management and a minor in international business. Read a Questions and Answers with Seidenfeld as he prepared for the Paralympic Games in Paris. Mallory Weggemann Swimming Gopher alumnus Mallory Weggemann will, like Aoki, compete in her fourth Paralympic Games in Paris. She won two medals in London in 2012: gold in the 50-meter freestyle and bronze in the 4×100-meter medley. Weggemann has made multiple podium appearances in Tokyo in 2021. She won gold in the 100-meter backstroke and 200-meter medley; silver in the 50-meter butterfly; and also placed 5th in the 100-meter freestyle. Weggemann grew up in Eagan, MN, and earned her degree from the University of Minnesota in public relations. She also anchored studio coverage for NBC during the Paris Olympics. Summer Schmit Swimming Gopher women's swimming team junior Summer Schmit earned a spot on the U.S. Paralympic team for the second time after an impressive performance at the Paralympic Trials at the Us Aquatic Center. Schmit also competed for Team USA in Tokyo in 2021, placing fifth in the 200-meter individual medley, sixth in the 100-meter butterfly and seventh in the 400-meter freestyle. As a freshman, Schmit was named the hardest worker on the team and won an Outstanding Student-Athlete Award. Schmit was also recently recognized as a 2024 Academic All-Big Ten honoree.

