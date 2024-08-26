BCCI makes major announcement for domestic cricket





Junior, women's domestic events get BCCI financial boost IMAGE: BCCI has announced cash prizes for the players who won the match in the Vijay Hazare and Syed Mushtaq Ali tournaments. Photo: Shailendra Bhojak/PTI of the Rediff Archives In a major development, the Indian Cricket Board (BCCI) on Monday introduced prize money for winners of the player of the match and player of the tournament awards in all women's and junior cricket competitions at the national level. In a social media post, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah Shah announced that in men's cricket, prize money will be awarded to the player of the match in the Vijay Hazare and Syed Mushtaq Ali tournaments. “We are introducing prize money for the Player of the Match and Player of the Tournament in all Women's and Junior Cricket tournaments under our Domestic Cricket Programme,” Shah tweeted. “In addition, prize money will be awarded to the Player of the Match in the Vijay Hazare and Syed Mushtaq Ali Senior Men's tournaments. This initiative is aimed at recognising and rewarding outstanding performances in the national circuit. “A sincere thank you to the Apex Council for their unwavering support in this endeavour. Together we will create a more rewarding environment for our cricketers. Jai Hind,” under our Domestic Cricket Programme,” the senior official added. Last year, the BCCI increased the prize money for domestic tournaments, with the Ranji Trophy winners receiving a whopping Rs 5 crore in cash. The cash prize for the Irani Cup was also doubled, with the winners receiving 50 lakh rupees instead of 25 lakh rupees, and the second-placed team receiving 25 lakh rupees. In the Duleep Trophy, the champions now get Rs 1 crore and the second-placed team gets Rs 50 lakh, while the Vijay Hazare Trophy winners get a cheque of Rs 1 crore and the second-placed team gets Rs 50 lakh.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://m.rediff.com/cricket/report/bcci-makes-big-announcement-for-domestic-cricket-prize-money/20240826.htm The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos