The tennis fashion you need to see at the 2024 US Open

The world's best tennis players are gearing up for intense competition at the 2024 US Open, and they're also showing off the latest tennis fashion. Marija Zivlak of Women's Tennis Blog guides you through this year's collections from leading sportswear brands including adidas, Nike, New Balance, Yonex, On, Asics, Lacoste and Fila.

adidas is making waves with its New York collection combining striking colour blocks, unique cut-outs, pleats and textured details in cobalt blue, black and white. The range offers countless mix and match possibilities, ensuring a stunning and futuristic look with every combination you choose.

The highlight of the collection is the adidas Fall Slam Pro Wow Dressmodeled by Elina Svitolina. This statement piece will turn heads from every angle with its innovative design elements. The lightweight long sleeve dress features eye-catching cutouts at the front armholes and a unique pleated skirt with pleats only at the sides. Enhanced with breathable mesh panels and HEAT.RDY moisture wicking technology, the dress provides excellent ventilation and comfort. It also comes with a matching shortie, completing the stylish and functional design.

Caroline WozniackiS adidas Fall Slam Premium Pro Dress is a less flamboyant option, with the same figure-flattering color blocking at the waist. This racerback design is soft to the touch and offers a sleek, elegant alternative for those who prefer a more subtle style, but still embrace the collection’s signature flair. While it doesn’t have a built-in bra, it does feature an internal mesh layer at the front of the bust for extra coverage.

Nike's New York tennis collection is designed for optimal performance and comfort, featuring breathable mesh panels and Dri-FIT ADV technology that combines moisture-wicking fabric with a stretchy feel. Aryna SabalenkaS Nike Fall Slam Dress stands out with its bold, hot fuchsia design, complemented by a contrasting mesh panel at the back and Dri-FIT ADV jacquard fabric at the front for enhanced style and functionality. The dress' high neckline offers excellent coverage, while the contrast binding at the neckline and armholes accentuates the sporty silhouette, making it both eye-catching and practical.

Coco Gauff will begin her US Open title defense with the second edition of her signature New Balance tennis shoe. The CG2s retain the basketball-inspired aesthetic and mid-top design of their predecessor, providing consistent support and stability. This updated model features a re-engineered upper for improved comfort and traction for superior performance on the court. The design features the tennis champions’ signature on the tongue and left heel loop, and the number two on the right heel loop, marking the shoe’s second iteration.

The latest Yonex collection includes timeless sporty silhouettes in a refined colour palette of light blue, indigo blue and pink, each highlighted by a sophisticated linear print. Elena Rybakina shows the collection in vibrant pink Yonex 2024 NYC Tank And NYC skirtsupplemented with matching Yonex Power Cushion Eclipsion 5 shoes for a coordinated and stylish look.

Playing mixed doubles at the Stars of the Open event during US Open Fan Week, Iga Swaatek her new show On kit, featuring a striking ombre design in vibrant pink, blue and black. Staying true to her classic sporty style, Swiatek opted for a short-sleeved top paired with a pleated skirt at the front.

Asics ambassadors Beatriz Haddad Maia And Jasmine Paolini will show the new parts in the watershed rose shade. The Asics Fall Match Actibreeze tank top features a V-neck with contrasting trim and features special ventilation technology knitted into the front panel. The matching Asics autumn match skirt features a contrasting elasticated waistband with stripe detailing, contrasting piping at the sides and back, built-in shorts and a shaped hem for added style.

To complete the look, Asics offers a selection of tennis shoes in matching colors, including the Court FF 3, Gel Resolution 9And Solution Speed ​​FF 3.

The new Lacoste tennis pieces combine traditional silhouettes with modern flair. The off-white Lacoste Fall Player Sleeveless Polo Shirt Update a classic court style with features like a ribbed placket and collar, argyle print, neon yellow armhole binding, UPF sun protection and UltraDry moisture wicking for comfort, all highlighted by the iconic Lacoste crocodile logo. The refined top is paired with the Lacoste Fall Player Skirtwhich features an elasticated waistband, innovative double pleats, woven diamond taffeta and built-in shorts.

Fila US Open players embrace burgundy pieces from the brands Autumn collectionThe . Fila Fall Iconic Racer Tank Top stands out due to the classic pinstripe details on the sides, while the Fila Fall Illusion Skirt has a built-in shorty and a sheer pleated layer over it.

The 2024 US Open is not only a battleground for tennis excellence, but also a showcase for the latest trends in sportswear. Each brand brings its own unique flair to the tournament, combining fashionable designs with high-performance features that meet the demands of the game.

