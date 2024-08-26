Know dates, times, competitions, events





The Paris 2024 Paralympic Games Schedule for India begins on August 28 and ends on September 9. India's largest ever Paralympic contingent of 84 members will compete in France in 12 sports. A 38-member Paralympic athletics team, led by Tokyo 2020 javelin champion Sumit Antil, will form almost half of the Indian Paralympic team in Paris 2024. They will compete in 12 medal events. Para badminton and para shooting will see 13 and 10 athletes respectively aiming for the Paralympic podium. For the first time on the Paralympic GamesIndia will participate in para-cycling, para-judo and para-rowing. Indian athletes will also participate in para archery, para canoeing, para powerlifting, para swimming, para table tennis and para taekwondo. At the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, India returned with 19 medals – five gold, eight silver and six bronze – making it the country's largest medal haul at the Paralympic Games. Paralympic Games. In particular, Avani Lekhara (para-shooting), Sumit Antil (para-athletics), Manish Narwal (para-shooting) and Krishna Nagar (para-badminton) will defend their Paralympic titles in Paris 2024. Antil, a world record holder in the para-javelin in the F64 category, will take to the field in the javelin final on September 2. From August 28, Lekhara will be aiming for three medal events while Manish will start his campaign a day later. Krishna will begin his quest for two consecutive gold medals in men's singles badminton in the group stage on August 29. Paris 2024 Paralympic Games: India's Schedule

