Sports
Hockey legend files lawsuit after being shut out of $3 billion project on Long Island
Former New York Islander and NHL Hall of Famer Patrick LaFontaine and a business partner are suing project leaders after they were shut out of the proposed $3 billion public-private project known as Midway Crossing.
LaFontaine and Steve Diorio filed a lawsuit earlier this month in New York State Supreme Court against two executives of JLL, the proposed developer, alleging unjust enrichment and seeking damages for services provided by the plaintiffs on the project.
The complaint alleges that JLL Vice Chairman Derek Trulson and Michael Shenot, a managing director in JLL's New York office, unduly benefited from and were enriched by the work of LaFontaine and Diorio, who spent significant time, money and labor for more than three years recruiting investors and tenants for the first phase of the Midway Crossing project, the complaint says.
LaFontaine and his Tide Line LLC are seeking more than $1.3 million in damages, and Diorio is seeking more than $1.07 million, the lawsuit says.
The plan for Midway Crossing, first proposed in 2017 with a 17,500-seat sports arena as its anchor, changed to include a 180,000-square-foot sports and entertainment center, with 5,000 outdoor seats and 4,000 to 6,500 indoor seats. LaFontaine served as a consultant on the project and was brought in to help secure a professional minor league team as an anchor tenant for the facility and to help promote it as a venue for college, high school and youth sports teams.
This is an opportunity to house lacrosse, soccer, field hockey and other sports in one large complex, LaFontaine told LIBN in a May 2022 interview.
However, plans for the proposed 179-acre development changed later in 2022 and the entire sports component was jettisoned, leaving the former Islanders center and his business partner ticking off the deal. The lawsuit alleges that LaFontaine and Diorio, a former senior project manager for JLL, were effectively ousted from the project in November 2022 and prevented from obtaining the expected equity and fees.
Defendants Trulson, Shenot and a spokesman for JLL did not respond to requests for comment. Attorneys for plaintiffs LaFontaine and Diorio also did not respond to requests for comment.
The latest version of the proposed Midway Crossing development includes a 27,500-square-foot convention center, approximately 18,570 square feet of office space focused on life sciences and biotechnology research, a 300-room hotel and more than 27,500 square feet of retail space.
The massive project would take as long as 15 years to complete if all four phases were completed. Part of the plan is to connect the Ronkonkoma Long Island Rail Road station to a potential new north terminal at MacArthur Airport via a 1,800-foot-long pedestrian walkway.
The proposed development would require as much as $1 billion in government funding, to be used for the construction of infrastructure and public assets, including: water, sewerage, utilities and roads, as well as the convention center and airport terminal.
Public stakeholders in Midway Crossing include Suffolk County, the city of Islip, New York, and the Metropolitan Transportation Authority. In addition, Chicago-based JLL and Cameron Engineering, which merged last year to form IMEG Corp. of Rock Island, Illinois, are joined by Kansas City-based Crawford Architects as private-sector partners.
The Long Island Regional Planning Council designated the Midway Crossing development as a Project of Regional Significance in 2022. The Long Island Association has identified the proposed project as one of its policy priorities in 2023 and again this year.
The idea to develop the area between the Ronkonkoma LIRR station and MacArthur originated in a 2017 request for qualifications from the county with input from the Town of Islip. The Suffolk County Legislature voted in June 2018 to approve a memorandum of understanding to redevelop the site, which is now primarily used for commuter parking. The county chose the original JLL plan over other proposals, which included 1,200 to 1,900 units of multifamily housing, office space, a hotel and conference center, and a 2 million-square-foot industrial park.
LaFontaine and Diorio are represented in their lawsuit by attorneys Carol Sigmond, Joshua Deal and Christopher Luehs of the Manhattan law firm Greenspoon Marder LLP.
