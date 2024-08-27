Ultimate Table Tennis: Manika-powered Smashers beat Paltan; Ankur shines again





Serving: Manika ended up on the winning side in both the matches, including the match against Ayhika. | Photo credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

Bengaluru Smashers recorded their second consecutive victory in Season 5 of the Ultimate Table Tennis League on Monday with a 10-5 win over Puneri Paltan. Paltan's Ankur Bhattacharjee, highly rated by India's head coach Massimo Costantini, had defeated Lilian Bardet, ranked 90th in the world (102 places above him) the other day. Against Jeet Chandra in the men's opening match, Ankur was on fire as he secured a 2-1 victory. The 17-year-old, who plays with a devil-may-care attitude, strikes with tremendous accuracy on both flanks. Against Jeet, who is equally aggressive, it was Ankur’s consistency in attack that reaped rewards. However, Ankur’s victory proved to be Paltan’s only one. Cautious start The women's singles match between Ayhika Mukhjerjee and Manika Batra went the distance. Both started cautiously, reading each other's game and waiting for the other to make mistakes. After splitting the first two games, it looked like Manika would win the third game as she took a 4-0 lead. Ayhika fought back to 4-4, but Manika served well in the middle phase and took a 10-6 lead. When Ayhika hit the ball far over with a forehand, it was over and out. Spaniard Alvaro Robles, ranked 30th in singles, showed what he can do in doubles, combining well with Manika to beat Anirban Ghosh and Natalia Bajor 2-1. Paltan's Joao Monteiro, ranked 92nd, put up a tough fight against Robles, who was 62 places above him. In an exciting match between the left-handers, who battled each other for a long time, Robles held on to the Portuguese with a 2-1 score. Smashers settled the battle in style as Lily Zhang defeated Paltans S. Yashini 3-0. The results: Bengaluru Smashers with Puneri Paltan10-5(Jeet Chandra lost to Ankur Bhattacharjee 6-11, 11-5, 7-11; Manika Batra bt Ayhika Mukherjee 8-11, 11-5, 11-6; Alvaro Robles & Manika bt Anirban Ghosh & Natalia Bajor 11-6, 8-11, 11-10; Robles by Joao Monteiro 11-5, 10-11, 11-8;

