Chicagoland Womens Cricket League Breaks Barriers





In Naperville and the surrounding area, a new generation of athletes is breaking down barriers and changing the game of cricket. The Womens Cricket League launched this spring, making history as the first women's league in the Chicagoland area. Chicago's first Women's Cricket League helps break barriers Many members of the league have always had a passion for cricket, but often felt that competing in the league was beyond their reach. Just the passion that women have, we sit (also) in front of the TV and we watch all the sports, we scream and shout as well, said Cricketer, Isha Elandassery. But there was no way to let go of that passion and play a sport. This opportunity that came, the Womens Cricket League, ignited that missing spark that we were missing in our daily lives. That spark gave Elandassery the chance to step onto the field and prove she could play. The former Naperville North tennis player plays as a batsman for the Chicago Indians, a team made up mostly of Naperville cricketers. Connecting to Indian routes and giving some their first real chance to play In June, the team reached the semi-finals of the first ever Womens Cricket League tournament. Many seem to be more proud of breaking traditional roles and building a community together. “I think this sport has brought me in touch with my Indian roots, which is just fun because we have built a community and I enjoy it to the fullest,” Elandassery said. Most of the people we've only met on this team, and we feel like we've known each other for a long time, said Chicago Indians Captain Sunita Kori. We play as a team and our friendships have been really good! Kori is one of the few who has played cricket her entire life, and she has seen the rise of the sport firsthand since she came to Naperville from India about ten years ago. When we got to Naperville, I was the only girl that was with the boys, all the guys were playing, Kori said. Then I slowly started seeing more and more women coming (to play). So yeah, I feel like it's really grown a lot. The Women's Cricket League is open to all The team is a multi-generational team, including mothers and daughters who compete on the field. Elandassery brought her twin sister and mother along for the ride. When we hit a ball for a six or we bowl a wicked one, it feels great, Elandassery said. I think it's kind of giving back that life, that fire that we had with so many of these women on our team who are in their 40s, 30s and now playing a sport. Since the league began in the spring, more teams have been added and future tournaments are planned, including one on Labor Day weekend. Those interested can email [email protected]. The women's cricket Competition has started a movement that challenges traditional ideas about sports and gives women the opportunity to get out and play. Their story has only just begun. Do you have an idea for a story? Give us a tip!

