Ohio State Football Players Host Faith Event: 'Give Him the Glory'

Ohio State football players (L-R) Emeka Egbuka, Gee Scott, JT Tuimoloau and Kamryn Babb help baptize people on the Ohio State campus, Aug. 25, 2024. (Photo posted on X by @AlanaTempleton)

God has done incredible things in and through the Ohio State football program leading up to the 2024 football season.

On Sunday night, several current Ohio State players held a faith rally on campus, organized by former receiver Kamryn Babb and attended by both OSU students and others from the United States. The Lantern, Ohio State's independent student newspaperreported that the event was made possible through a collaboration of several local Christian churches in the Columbus area.

>> Do you know Christ personally? Learn how to dedicate your life to Him.

The event consisted of prayer, baptisms, testimonies from players and worship of God through song. Babb's mother wrote on X that more than 2,000 people were present.

The most incredible night I have experienced in a long time! God is moving on the campus of Ohio State!

So many came and were touched by God! So many were baptized! Seeing over 2000 students worship, an incredible experience! Our boys are changing lives! #ProudMom photo.twitter.com/dzrc4l8DfT — (@AlanaTempleton) August 26, 2024

“I just encourage you to take a step in faith,” Babb said during his first speech to the crowd. “Whatever you're going through in life, whatever you've been through, I'm telling you there's a God who longs for you. So as we go into this worship, as we go into everything, we pray that you'll see Him as He sees you. So as we go into this night, let's give Him the glory.”

The Lantern reported that the players had 10,000 Bibles with them to distribute to those who wanted them.

Buckeyes receiver Emeka Egbuka was one of the players who shared his testimony of faith in Jesus.

“The world has not given me this joy, the world cannot take it away. I had this new feeling in my heart that the Holy Spirit had implanted in me,” he said. “And from that moment on it was a really radical change for me. I started walking more obediently with God. I started seeking Him day by day. He has been working on me and I have had this grace of people in my life to get to this point.”

Running back TreVeyon Henderson also spoke to the crowd.

“Jesus changed my life, freed me from my sin, made me holy, made me righteous” he said. “I am only righteous because of what the Lord has done for me. It wasn't anything I did, it was Jesus. It was Jesus. And He wants to do the same for you.”

Henderson later continued: “[Jesus] died for each of us. God showed His love for us on the cross. The blood that He shed. He says, By His stripes we are healed.'”

I am living proof of what the grace of God can do, for all the things I have done and choices I have made that I regret, I would still be lost. But Jesus took the old me and made it new, that is what the grace of God can do. But God is so rich in mercy, and He has loved us so much, photo.twitter.com/yFV4ZYOgtB — TreVeyon Henderson (@TreVeyonH4) July 31, 2024

Two other current players who shared their testimonies were tight end Gee Scott and defensive end JT Tuimoloau. Former OSU running back Master Teague also spoke.

“The Lord God is the foundation of who we are as Polynesians,” Tuimoloau said of his personal acquaintance with the Christian faith.

After the testimonies, Babb took the microphone and said a few farewell words to those present.

“That is a testimony of who God is, and I'm here to tell you, for all of you who are here, whether you know Jesus or not, there is more. There is more for you,” he said“Don't let this just be a night where you listen to a few football players and then leave and go home and (say), 'That was a cool event!' Eternity is at stake.”

Babb posted a promotional video on Instagram two weeks ago for the event, called “The start of autumn: an invitation to Jesusin which some players spoke about the importance of faith in Christ.

“Over the past few years we have really seen the Lord stir up a revival in our team,” Egbuka said in the video.

According to Andrew Ardle, field officer for the Cru ministryAt least 21 Buckeye players also arrived at fall camp wearing T-shirts that read “Jesus Won” or other Christ-centered T-shirts.

God has brought a group of dedicated followers of Christ onto the Ohio State football team, and He has already borne amazing spiritual fruit. Through the players’ boldness in sharing their faith, their generosity with their time, their heart to see others come to Christ, and their initiative in coordinating ministry events, it appears that God has brought a revival to the football team that is spreading throughout Columbus and beyond.

Ohio State opens its football season at home against Akron on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET, ranked No. 2 in the country and one of the favorites for the national championship. The Buckeyes boast a total of six preseason All-America selectionsfour in the first team (including Egbuka) and two in the second team (including Henderson).

>> Do you know Christ personally? Learn how to dedicate your life to Him.

RELATED STORIES:

Ohio State's Gee Scott preaches, baptizes teammates: 'Christ is at work'

Ohio State RB TreVeyon Henderson says he's 'playing for the glory of the Lord'

Kamryn Babb Praises His Savior As He Inspires Ohio State Despite 4 Torn ACLs

Ohio State team captain Kamryn Babb gives 'all the praise and glory to God'

SS PODCAST: Arkansas QB Taylen Green on Forgiveness, Gratitude and Christ