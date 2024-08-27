US Open Tennis 2024 Prize Money: Full Prize Pool & Earnings for Men's & Women's Pools | News, Scores, Highlights, Stats & Rumors





Jamie Squire/Getty Images The final Grand Slam of the calendar year, the 2024 US Open, starts on Monday. In the men's event, Novak Djokovic is the reigning champion. For women, that is Coco Gauff. At age 19, she became the youngest American player to win the US Open since her idol, Serena Williams (US Open 1999). The US Open is not only a tough one for Djokovic and Gauff, who are looking to defend their 2,000 points, but also for the biggest prize money in tennis history. The total prize money for the 2023 US Open was $65 million, up from a record $75 million this year. When: August 26 – September 8 Where: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York. Field: 128 players for each singles tournament TV and livestream: ESPN and ESPN+ Top income overview (men and women) First place: $3.6 million

Second place: $1.8 million

Semi-finalist: $1 million

Quarterfinalist: $530,000

Round of 16: $325,000

Round of 32: $215,000

Round of 64: $140,000

Round of 128: $100,000 A year after the then record amount of $65 million was divided among all participants, the stakes are even higher, at $75 million. In the men's event, 21-year-old Carlos Alcaraz is the favorite at +200 (bet $100 to win $200), according to Draftkings Sports Betting. However, the third-seeded player has played only one match since losing in the final of the 2024 Paris Olympics and is now in the same half of the schedule as Jannik Sinner. Sinner, who won the Australian Open in 2024, has performed best on hardcourt this year and starts the week with a title race at the Cincinnati Open. While the top of the draw is a battle between the two, the name of the final group stands out: Novak Djokovic. The 37-year-old is hoping to win his record 25th Grand Slam and is the second favourite to win at +250. In the women's category, Coco Gauff is the reigning champion, but the third favorite to win this year with +1100. The 20-year-old plays in the same half as Aryna Sabalenka, who has the lowest odds to win at +230. Sabalenka has won three of the last four Grand Slam tournaments on hard courts and needs a week to dominate her opponents, top-seeded Iga Swiatek and sixth-seeded Jessica Pegula, at the Cincinnati Open. Sabalenka and Gauff are at the bottom of the list, but at the top it seems there are plenty of outsiders. Gambling problem? Call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369). If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, you can access crisis counseling and referral services by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), visiting OPGR.org (OR), or by calling/texting TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN) or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). Odds and lines subject to change. 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://bleacherreport.com/articles/10133096-us-open-tennis-2024-prize-money-complete-purse-and-earnings-for-men-womens-bracket The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos