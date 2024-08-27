County mourns loss of high school football player





MADISON, West Virginia. — Students, staff and teachers across the Boone County School System donned the red colors of the Madison Middle School Red Hawks on Monday. The show of solidarity was in honor of Cohen Craddock, 13, a seventh-grader at Madison Middle School. Craddock, the 75th overall pick on the Red Hawks, died Saturday from injuries he sustained Friday during a practice drill. Joe Linville is the play-by-play voice of the Scott High School football program. “As far as I know, they were doing drills and he and another player collided. He didn't immediately pass out. They felt like something was wrong and they took his helmet off and started asking him questions. He told them he wasn't hurt, he was just mad,” Linville said. But coaches could clearly see there was a problem and called an ambulance to the practice field. By the time paramedics arrived, the young Cohen had collapsed from his injury and died the next day in the hospital. Linville said Craddock's situation was on everyone's mind at a practice game between the Scott High School team and Philip Barbour. “As the afternoon went on you could tell it wasn't sounding right and when the game was over they announced Cohen Craddock's fate,” he said. Boone County School Superintendent Matt Riggs released the following statement: “The entire Boone County Schools community is beginning to mourn the loss of Cohen Craddock, an 8th grader at Madison Middle School. As a Redhawk, Cohen was beloved by his classmates, teachers, administrators, and the entire staff at Madison Middle School. Cohen was also a member of the Red Hawks Football Team. Beginning Monday, there will be countless additional supports as our MMS students, student-athletes, faculty, and staff grieve this tremendous loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with Cohen's family, friends, teammates, classmates, and the entire staff at MMS. While our thoughts and prayers go out to Cohen's family, we ask the same of the community so that his family may find healing, comfort, protection, and strength.” The West Virginia SSAC also issued a statement of condolence to the team and the Madison Middle School community. “We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Cohen Craddock. Our thoughts are with Cohen's family, friends, and the entire community during this incredibly difficult time. The WVSSAC extends its condolences to the Craddock family and the Madison community as they navigate this profound loss.” Madison Middle School Principal Shaun Elkins asked other schools to show their support by wearing red to school Monday in Cohen's honor. Funeral arrangements for the young man had not been finalized at the time of this report. The last time a player died on a West Virginia football field was in 2019, when Roane County High School's Alex Miller died in Clay County after being hit and running off the field. The Roane County team was quick to express its condolences on social media, as was Midland Trail High School, which lost a player to an off-field incident in 2023.

