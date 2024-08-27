Keaton Mastrodonato signs with American Hockey League team

Keaton Mastrodonato 'super excited' about opportunity with Colorado Avalanche organization

Keaton Mastrodonato, former hockey player at Powell River, continues his career as a professional hockey player. He recently signed a one-year contract with the American Hockey League (AHL) Eagles in Colorado.

Mastrodonato, who spent last season in the Dallas Stars organization, the AHL Dallas Texans and the ECHL Idaho Steelheads, is now in the farm system of the Colorado Avalanche.

Last season, Mastrodonato scored 24 goals and 18 assists with Idaho in 48 games and scored four goals in 19 AHL games with Texas. Mastrodonato is now busy on Vancouver Island preparing for the upcoming hockey season.

“I'm super excited,” Mastrodonato said. “I'm going from one great organization to another great organization and making the move to a great place in Colorado.”

Mastrodonato said the Eagles made the playoffs last season and were defeated in the first round by the Abbotsford Canucks. He hopes to give the team some firepower this season.

“I hope to showcase my 200-foot game and some secondary scoring ability, but I'll do my part any way I can to help them win games,” Mastrodonato said.

He said that after leaving U.S. college hockey, he was extremely pleased with his first professional season.

“You don't always know how things are going to go, and I was really happy and excited to find success at both the ECHL and AHL levels,” Mastrodonato said. “When I got the opportunity to play with Texas, and not just play, but pass and prove that I could play in that league, that was a big deal for me.

“I became an unrestricted free agent on July 1st because I had a one-year deal with the Texas Stars. Colorado was in the mix of teams that I was talking to, going back and forth with my agent. It seemed like the best fit for me and would be the best opportunity to move forward.”

Mastrodonato hopes to remain in the AHL for the entire season and spend his time in Loveland, Colorado, a city near Denver. He will fly to training camp on Sept. 10 and undergo fitness tests and basic medical exams. He will travel to Los Angeles for the team's NHL rookie camp from Sept. 13-16.

“There will be three games there before NHL training camp, which starts shortly after that,” Mastrodonato said. “I always wanted to go to an organization and teams that wanted me, or a place where I felt wanted. Colorado was at the top of my list.”

To make sure he is ready for the competition, Mastrodonato trains extensively, hitting the ice three to four times a week and hitting the gym five times a week.

“It's pretty steady right now with the training and I'm working hard to get a good head start on the season,” Mastrodonato said. “I can't wait to get to Denver.

“I'm feeling really good. I'm fine-tuning a few areas where I want to grow and continue to develop, and of course I want to keep my body in good physical condition because 72 games in a season can take a toll on my body, so I want to keep going the whole season.”

Mastrodonato said the transition from the college level to professional hockey took an adjustment because everything on the ice in the professional ranks happens so quickly.

“For me, as more of a depth player, it's important to add layers to my game in different dimensions and the different roles that are needed. The most important thing for me is that I can adapt and play in all layers of the squad, do what is asked of me and be a coachable player so that I can be trusted in all situations.”

Mastrodonato said he sees himself at the AHL level as a two-way checking power forward who can provide secondary scoring.

“My goal is to be really strong, and to be trusted defensively, and to kill penalties when called upon,” Mastrodonato said. “I want to be a physical presence and heavy on the forecheck, to create turnovers when I get the chance. I pride myself on my shot and being able to score when I'm put in scoring areas, and taking advantage of opportunities.”

Mastrodonato said he has been given plenty of opportunities to develop as a player at the professional level in the ECHL.

“I can't thank them enough for putting me in those situations and giving me the opportunity to grow and develop as a player at the professional level,” Mastrodonato said. “The Texas Stars have given me the opportunity to work my way up to the AHL. Now it's about taking the next step and doing everything I can to remain a full-time AHL player. I hope to do big things this year and continue to develop as a player and as a person off the ice.”

Mastrodonato said playing professional hockey is a great experience. It’s rewarding when someone can do something they’ve loved since they were little, call it a job and make a living out of it.

“I'm just going to keep living that dream,” Mastrodonato added, “and keep growing.”

Join the Peak Email List for the biggest headlines straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.