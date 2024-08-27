Bengaluru beats Puneri to move to top position





CHENNAI: Manika Batra won both her singles and mixed doubles matches to help Bengaluru Smashers win the match 10-5 over Puneri Paltan Table Tennis here on Monday Ankur Bhattacharjee could be a boost for Indian table tennis as he sealed his victory with a kiss in a thrilling clash between two youngsters from Kolkata in the first men's singles match. The 17-year-old Ankur defeated 24-year-old Jeet Chandra in the men's singles match by scores of 11-6, 5-11, 11-7. Ankur's enthusiasm was clearly visible as he celebrated each point with a fist pump in the air, showing how much he wanted Ultimate Table Tennis. Bengaluru beats Puneri, climbs to the top of the table win. Jeet regained momentum in the second game but Ankur remained unperturbed. A few good backhands helped him in the third match and helped him cross the finish line. The most anticipated matchup of the night did not disappoint as Manika Batra handed Ayhika Mukherjee her first game loss of the season. Ayhika took an early lead by winning the first match, but Manika quickly adjusted and capitalized on her serves to gain the upper hand. In the third match, Ayhika fell behind 4-0 but fought back to level the score at 4-4. However, Manika’s powerful backhand punches ensured that she got the crucial points she needed to win the match, with scores of 11-8, 5-11, 6-11. The mixed doubles match was a close battle, with points going back and forth. Bengaluru's Alvaro Robles and Manika Batra proved too strong for Anirban Ghosh and Natalia Bajor. The third match went to the end, with both teams tied at 10-10. The golden point was won by Bengaluru. Alvaro Robles came back again and proved too strong for Portugal’s Joao Monteiro, who won the match 2-1. In the final match of the evening, Tamil Nadu’s Yashini Sivashankar faced a daunting task: she had to win all three games to help Puneri cross the line. But Lily Zhang, world number 27 from the United States, stood in her way. Yashini gave it her all and pushed two games to the limit with scores of 9-11, 9-11, but it was not enough as Bengaluru won the match and moved to the top of the rankings. Short scores PBG Bengaluru Smashers bt Puneri Paltan Table Tennis 10-5: Jeet Chandra lost to Ankur Bhattacharjee 1-2 (6-11, 11-5, 7-11); Manika Batra vs Ayhika Mukherjee 2-1 (8-11, 11-5, 11-6); Robles/Manika bt Anirban/Bajor 2-1 (11-6, 8-11, 11-10); Alvaro Robles vs. Joao Monteiro 2-1 (11-5, 10-11, 11-8); Lily Zhang vs Yashini Sivashankar 3-0 (11-9, 11-9, 11-5)

