Manika Batra trumps Ayhika Mukherjee as PBG Bengaluru Smashers beat Puneri Paltan Table Tennis 10-5 in UTT 2024 | More Sports News





Experienced campaigner Beads silver survived the giant massacre Ayhika Mukherjee to lead her team, PBG Bengaluru smashers to 10-5 victory against Puneri Paltan Table tennis in IndianOil Ultimate Table Tennis 2024 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai on Monday.

Star paddler Manika lost the first match of her main encounter with Ayhika, falling into the same traps as the competition's highest-ranked player Bernadette Szocs did last time. However, the Asian and Commonwealth Games winner fought back in two consecutive matches to win the match 2-1.

The franchise league is promoted by Niraj Bajaj and Vita Dani under the aegis of the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI).

Puneri Paltan Table Tennis made UTT history even before the opening serve fell. The Pune team became the first team ever to name all six of their players in the starting line-up across five matches.

The equalizer started with 17-year-old Ankur Bhattacharjee of Puneri Paltan Table tennis will take on PBG Bengaluru Smashers Jeet Chandra. Both Ankur and Jeet had recorded excellent victories in their previous clashes in IndianOil UTT date 2024 – Ankur over Lilian Bardet and Jeet over Sharath Kamal – but this time it was the teenager who came out on top. He won the turn games and thus won the match 2-1.

Manika returned to the table for the mixed doubles round, partnered by captain Alvaro Robles. Puneri Paltan Table Tennis, meanwhile, sent out Natalia Bajor and Anirban Ghosh, who managed to hold the PBG Bengaluru Smashers to the end, but eventually lost 2-1. Robles followed up his productive doubles run with a similar 2-1 victory in the second men’s singles match against two-time Olympian Joao Monteiro.

The PBG Bengaluru Smashers needed just one more point to win the match. American paddler Lily Zhang defeated the sixth different player from Puneri Paltan Table Tennis that night, Yashini Sivashankar, to help her team to victory.

For their efforts, Manika and Zhang were named Indian and Foreign Player of the Tie respectively, while Ankur claimed the DafaNews Shot of the Tie honor.

The only match on Tuesday is between U Mumba TT and Ahmedabad SG Pipers at 7:30 pm as both teams look to claim their second win in IndianOil UTT 2024.

IndianOil UTT 2024 will be broadcast live on Sports18 Khel and streamed online on JioCinema (India) and Facebook Live (outside India). Tickets can be purchased online on BookMyShow and offline at the ticket counter located at Gate No. 1 of Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai.

Detailed scores

PBG Bengaluru Smashers bt Puneri Paltan Table Tennis 10-5

Jeet Chandra lost to Ankur Bhattacharjee 1-2 (6-11, 11-5, 7-11); Manika Batra vs Ayhika Mukherjee 2-1 (8-11, 11-5, 11-6); Robles/Manika bt Anirban/Bajor 2-1 (11-6, 8-11, 11-10); Alvaro Robles vs. Joao Monteiro 2-1 (11-5, 10-11, 11-8); Lily Zhang vs Yashini Sivashankar 3-0 (11-9, 11-9, 11-5)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/sports/more-sports/others/manika-batra-trumps-ayhika-mukherjee-as-pbg-bengaluru-smashers-defeat-puneri-paltan-table-tennis-10-5-in-utt-2024/articleshow/112815353.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos