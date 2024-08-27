North Alabama will play Auburn in the 2028 football season









Auburn Athletics Football

26-08-2024 11:30:00 AM Lions travel to the Plains for their first ever meeting

AUBURN, AL (August 26, 2024) For the first time ever, the University of North Alabama football program will take the field against storied Southeastern Conference program Auburn. On Monday, the two programs announced a future matchup at Jordan-Hare Stadium. The match is scheduled for September 9, 2028. “Coordinate a future matchup with an in-state SEC opponent is a scheduling priority for our football program,” said UNA Director of Athletics Dr. Josh Looney. “This will be an incredible experience for our university, fans and alumni. Our coaching staff is deeply connected to the Auburn program. We appreciate athletic director John Cohen and head coach Hugh Freeze for inviting us to visit Jordan-Hare Stadium.” If no new home-state opponents are added in the next four years, Auburn will become the 10th home-state opponent UNA has ever faced. Currently, Jordan-Hare Stadium is the largest venue North Alabama has visited in the program's rich history with a seating capacity of 88,043. In 2011, UNA played at Cowboys Stadium in Arlington, Texas, which at the time had a capacity of 80,000 fans. Last season, the Lions played No. 4 Florida State at Doak Campbell Stadium before a sellout crowd of 79,560 fans. This will be a special trip for UNA head coach Brent Lievens who served as an analyst at Auburn in 2013 and 2014. Auburn was Dearmon's first coaching stop at the collegiate level following his time as head coach at BC Rain High School. “This is a huge deal for UNA football,” said Dearmon, who is entering his second season at UNA. “We're taking the visiting spot, not just for an SEC game, but for an in-state SEC power. This is going to excite our fans and our players. Most of them grew up as Auburn fans or dreamed of playing on a stage like this.” A pair of former Auburn standouts currently serve on North Alabama's coaching staff, including linebackers coach Deshaun Davis and director of player development Kerryon Johnson . Davis was a First Team All-SEC selection at linebacker in 2018, while Johnson was First Team All-SEC in 2017. Johnson was also the 2017 SEC Offensive Player of the Year. Both were drafted to the NFL out of Auburn. For more information about North Alabama Athletics, visitwww.roarlions.comand follow UNA Athletics onFacebook,TwitterAndInstagram.

