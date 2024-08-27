Zales and Prince present a sparkling tennis-inspired collection, just in time for the US Open





Zales teamed up with Prince to launch a collaborative tennis-inspired jewelry collection, just in time for the US Open. In addition to the collaboration, the renowned jewelry brand will sponsor a number of players during the final Grand Slam of the 2024 tennis season. The sparkling collection combines Zale's elegance and timeless designs with Prince's heritage rooted in tennis, making the pieces a great gift idea for the tennis lover in your life. Combining luxury and sport, the necklaces, bracelets and earrings offer buyers unique pieces to add to their jewelry collection. Scroll down to discover some highlights from this award-winning jewelry collection. Zales X Prince Zales X Prince By clicking on these store links, visitors leave GoodmorningGamer.comThese e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than GoodmorningGamer.com. ABC receives a commission for purchases made through these links. Influencers may receive a commission or have business relationships with a featured brand. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Do you have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here. Zales x Prince 1/6 CT. TW Diamond Tennis Racquet Sideways Bracelet in Sterling Silver Zales x Prince 1/6 CT. TW Diamond Tennis Racquet Sideways Necklace in Sterling Silver Zales x Prince 2-1/2 CT. TW Diamond Charm Tennis Bracelet in 14K White Gold and 18K Gold Plated – 8.0 Zales x Prince 1/2 CT. TW Diamond Tennis Ball Necklace in Sterling Silver and 18K Gold Plated Zales x Prince 1/6 CT. TW Diamond Tennis Racquet Sideways Necklace in 14K Gold Zales x Prince 1/2 CT. TW Diamond Tennis Ball Necklace in 14K Gold

