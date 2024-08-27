Ask MLTT anything!! – Butterfly Table Tennis

(by: Major League Table Tennis)

Ask Commissioner Flint Lane Anything: Reddit AMA on August 26 at 12:30 p.m. ET

It’s been a little over a year since CEO/commissioner Flint Lane posted an AMA on Reddit about a new table tennis league he was working on. With season 2 about to start, we thought it was time to revisit it.

Join us next week to learn more about the 2024-25 season, the players involved, the cities we'll be visiting and much more. Head over to Reddit and ask your questions now!

MLTT on Sporticast!

Commissioner Lane capitalizes on the momentum of Season 1 and the Olympics joined the crew at Sportico to talk about seizing this moment for the sportHere's a little preview of what was discussed:

The sport has millions of players in the U.S. and top-tier leagues around the world. Lane, a former tech entrepreneur, walked through his game plan for creating a new type of league in America, building ticket and sponsorship revenue nationwide, and developing a broad base for media distribution. He believes the fast-paced game has all the components needed to maintain mainstream interest.

Of course, Major League Table Tennis is trying to grow at the same time as other paddle and racquet sports like pickleball and padel. But Lane says there’s room for all of these sports, especially in the world of social media, where new sports can reach millions of people through viral clips.

The clock is ticking! Season 2 of MLTT kicks off with an exciting weekend of competition at the Viking Pavilion in Portland, Oregon September 13-15, 2024.

Fans can look forward to an action-packed weekend at every stop this season, with top teams from across the country competing in a series of matches that guarantee thrilling matches showcasing the incredible talent and athleticism of professional table tennis players.

Tickets are on sale now for the events in Portland and Raleigh.

Here's a look at the lineup for the first half of the season:

September 13-15: Viking Pavilion in Portland, OR

September 20-22: Triangle Badminton & Table Tennis in Raleigh, NC

Oct 4-6: Wintrust Sports Complex in Bedford Park, IL

November 1-3: Broward Table Tennis Club in Miami, FL

November 15-17: Alameda County Fairgrounds in Pleasanton, California

December 13-15: Westchester Table Tennis Center in Pleasantville, NY

We are looking for some good ambassadors!

We are looking for ambassadors to help promote MLTT and get more fans to events in the cities we visit this year. Ambassadors will receive points and rewards for every person who uses their discount code to purchase a ticket, here are a few examples:

Receive 1 free GA ticket when your unique promo code is used to purchase a ticket for the first time

Get $10 in merchandise credit for your first 5 tickets sold with your unique promo code

One (1) entry into the MLTT Championship Contest for every 10 tickets sold with your unique promo code

Get an additional $25 in merchandise credit for every 20 tickets sold with your unique promo code

If you are located in one of the areas listed below, or in a table tennis hotspot in the United States, please contact us. We would be happy to tell you more about the program and how you can get involved!

Portland, OR Miami, FL

Raleigh, NC Pleasanton, CA

Chicago, IL Westchester, NY

Support your team!

Our Merchandise Store adds new items every month. Order your favorite team and league apparel before the holidays!

