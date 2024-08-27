IHSAA Football Rankings Shake Up in Week 2 Indiana Poll After Surprises





A week of indiana high school football is in the books and we already have two new number 1 teams in the last USA TODAY Indiana High School Football Network survey conducted among members of the state media. Westfield rose three spots to No. 1 in Class 6A with a 34-28 season-opener win over previous No. 3 Center Grove. Defending state champion Ben Davis dropped from No. 1 to No. 8 after losing 24-6 to Cathedral. In Class 5A, Merrillville rose from No. 2 to No. 1 after a 27-0 win over Andrean. Decatur Central dropped from No. 1 to No. 6 after a 41-15 loss to 6A Columbus North. DATABASE: Find where the 290+ Indiana players are in FBS What we learned in week 1:Surprise, statement wins, value of one game Here's the full USA TODAY Network Indiana poll for Week 2 (first place votes in parentheses, followed by total points and last week's ranking): Class 6A WL Pts Prv Westfield (8) 1-0 142 4 (draw) Crown Point (6) 1-0 123 2 Cathedral (1) 1-0 114 10 Warren Central 1-0 89 4 (draw) Hamilton SE 1-0 83 6 Brownsburg 1-0 76 7 Center Forest 0-1 56 3 Ben Davis 0-1 51 1 Carmel 1-0 48 8 Penn 1-0 21 NO Dropped: Carroll (Fort Wayne) (9) Others who received votes: Fishers 7. Lawrence North 6. Columbus North 3. Carroll (Fort Wayne) 1. Class 5A WL Pts Prv Merrillville (14) 1-0 149 2 Whiteland (1) 1-0 122 4 East Central 1-0 97 7 Warsaw 1-0 89 6 Valparaiso 0-1 72 3 Decatur Central 0-1 55 1 Castle 1-0 47 10 Bloomington South 1-0 46 NR Bloomington North 0-1 45 5 Flat field 1-0 44 9 Dropped: Michigan City (8) Others who received votes: Concord 40. Lafayette Jeff 12. Michigan City 3. Kokomo 1. Class 4A WL Pts Prv New Palestine (12) 1-0 147 1 Bishop Chatard (2) 1-0 135 2 New Prairie 1-0 99 3 Mishawaka 1-0 86 5 Greenfield-Central 1-0 78 6 Evansville Reitz (1) 1-0 77 7 NorthWood 1-0 54 8 Brebeuf Jesuit 0-1 43 4 Martinsville 1-0 34 9 Lion 1-0 30 10 Dropped: No. Others who received votes: Mooresville 13. Roncalli 13. Hanover Central 6. East Noble 4. Class 3A WL Pts Prv Heritage Hills (14) 1-0 149 1 Ev. Commemoration 1-0 123 3 Gibson Southern 1-0 104 4 Guerin Catholic (1) 1-0 94 6 Batesville 1-0 85 5 Three-West 1-0 82 8 Knox 0-1 51 2 Tippecanoe Valley 1-0 35 NR West Lafayette 0-1 16 7 Ev. Mater Dei 1-0 15 NR Dropped: Lawrenceburg (9), Mishawaka Marian (10) Others who received votes: Fort Wayne Bishop Luers 14. Lawrenceburg 13. Delta 11. Garrett 8. Fairfield 8. Mississinewa 4. Fort Wayne Concordia 2. Maconaquah 2. West Noble 1. Class 2A WL Pts Prv Lutheran (14) 1-0 149 1 Cowardly. Central Catholic 1-0 127 2 North Posey (1) 1-0 114 3 East Hancock 1-0 90 4 Brownstown Central 1-0 85 7 Southmont 1-0 72 8 Triton Central 0-1 30 6 Linton Stockton 0-1 30 5 Christian Heritage 1-0 25 NR Western Boone 1-0 21 NR Dropped: Adams Central (9), Andrean (10) Others who received votes: Lapel 20. Bluffton 17. Rochester 15. Andrean 9. Alexandria 9. Centerville 3. Paoli 3. Monrovia 2. Tell City 1. Adams Central 1. Class A WL Pts Prv South Putnam (8) 1-0 140 1 North Judson (6) 1-0 138 2 North Decatur 1-0 112 4 Providence (1) 1-0 107 5 Carroll (Flora) 1-0 85 6 Triton 1-0 72 7 Sheridan 0-1 41 3 Spring Valley 1-0 38 9 Madison-Grant 1-0 36 10 Monroe Central 1-0 17 NR Dropped: LaVille (8) Others who received votes: Milan 8. LaVille 5. Pioneer 3. Tri 2. Forest Park 2. Call Star reporter Kyle Neddenriep at (317) 444-6649.

