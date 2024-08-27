Watertown High School girls tennis team makes its home debut





WATERTOWN The Watertown High School girls tennis team played two matches on Monday in the first of their three scheduled home games of the 2024 season. After losing a close game to O'Gorman 5-4, the Arrows (3-2) came back to win 8-1 over Sioux Falls Washington. O'Gorman, now 4-1, swept Washington 9-0 in the middle game. “I'm really proud of the girls today. They played a great game against a strong O'Gorman team and just came up short. There were a lot of close games that could have gone either way,” Watertown coach Ryan Zink said. “We then played Washington and came away with a great win.” Watertown's singles players in the fifth and sixth flights, Cayda Weiss and Jade Smith, both went 2-0 on the day, as did Ellie Zink and Leyla Meester in the No. 1 doubles and Weiss and Smith in the No. 3 doubles. The Arrows play Brookings and Aberdeen Central on Saturday in the Brookings Jamboree. Watertown's only other scheduled home games this fall are a home game against Milbank on Tuesday, Sept. 10, and the Eastern South Dakota Conference tournament on Monday and Tuesday, Sept. 30-Oct. 1. O'Gorman 5, Watertown 4 Individuals Ellie Huber, OG, defeated Ellie Zink, 10-8; Lucy Koziara, OG, defeated Leyla Meester, 10-8 (7-1 tiebreaker); Sarah Jamous, OG, defeated Fafith Berg, 10-9 (9-7 tiebreaker); Wilnel Farhat, OG, defeated Sophia Nichols, 10-6; Cayda Weiss, W, defeated Hadley Garry, 10-8; and Jade Smith, W, defeated Kaitlyn Connelly, 10-7, Double game Zink-Meester, W, defeated Huber-Koziara, 10-6; Jamous-Farhart, OG, defeated Berg-Nichols, 10-0; and Weiss-Smith, W, defeated Garry-Victoria Chen, 10-7. Watertown 8, SF Washington 1 Individuals Madalyn Dahlmeier, SFW, defeated Hannah Pesek, 10-2; Meester, W, defeated Elizabeth Morgans, 10-0; Berg, W, defeated Zoriah VanDeVendel, 10-2; Nichols, W, defeated Allyson Carp, 10-0; Weiss, W, defeated Alivia Dahlmeier, 10-2; Smith, W, defeated Corinne Cahill, 10-2. Double game Zink-Meester, W, defeated M. Dahlmeier-Morgans, 10-5; Berg-Nichols, W, defeated VanDeVendel-Corp, 10-0; Weiss-Smith, W, defeated A. Dahlmeier-Cahill, 10-1. Season Preview:A first look at Watertown's boys' golf, girls' tennis, soccer, cross country, cheerleading and dance teams O'Gorman 9, SF Washington 0 Individuals Huber, O.G., final. M. Dahlmeier, 10-2; Koziara, OG, final Morgans, 10-0; Jamous, OG, final VANDEVENDEL, 10-3; Farhat, OG, final Corp., 10-1; Garry, OG, def. A. Dahlmeier, 10-1; Connelly, O.G., def. Cahill, 10-6. Double game Huber-Koziara, SFW, final. M. Dahlmeier-Morgans, 10-3; Jamous-Farhat, OG, final Vandevendel Corp, 10-1; and Garry-Chen, OG, final. A. Dahlmeier-Cahill, 10-1. Follow Watertown Public Opinion sports reporter Roger Merriam on X (formerly known as Twitter) @PO_Sportsor email: [email protected]

