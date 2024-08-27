Cuban-American Men's Team Wins 2024 Amerigol LATAM Cup Championship





This year's LATAM Cup featured 52 teams and more than 1,100 players from 17 countries, including Argentina, Armenia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Egypt, Greece, Israel, Lebanon, Mexico, Puerto Rico and Venezuela. The teams competed in seven divisions: men's division I, II and III, a women's division and the U12, U14 and U16 groups. The NHL, NHL Players' Association and Florida Panthers were among the sponsors of the tournament, which was founded in 2018 by longtime Panthers fan Juan Carlos Otero to grow the sport within the Spanish-speaking community, both internationally and locally. The growth of the LATAM Cups since 2018 saw this year’s tournament held at the Florida Panthers IceDen and Baptist Health IcePlex, the 2024 Stanley Cup champions’ new training facility in Fort Lauderdale. Rob Knesaurek, NHL senior vice president of community development and industry growth, also performed the ceremonial puck drop for the championship game between the Cuban-American team and Greece. Most of the countries and territories participating in the tournament are eager to play hockey at a world-class level, but do not have ice rinks or suitable ice facilities that meet IIHF regulations. This would prevent them from participating in recognized tournaments or qualifying for the Olympic Games. The hope is that the exposure generated by winning or participating in the tournament will convince sports associations, Olympic committees or private investors in those countries and regions to support ice hockey, primarily by building ice rinks. Algeria is one of those teams with big ambitions and it entered the LATAM Cup with the determination to prove that winning the inaugural Dream Nations Cup tournament in East Rutherford, New Jersey, during the team's North American debut in April, was no fluke. Algeria did just that by beating Egypt 8-3 to win the men's Second Division championship on Sunday. I think we proved that we deserved to be here, that we deserved to win. We worked hard and it finally paid off, said Nassim Boulakdem, assistant coach and alternate captain of Algeria. We hope that it will help us to grow faster now and help us in Algeria with the government, and I hope that it will bring more people who will follow us and want to play hockey.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nhl.com/news/cuban-american-team-wins-2024-amerigol-latam-cup The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos