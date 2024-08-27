5 Georgia Football Questions for Clemson's Season Opener and Championship Season

ATHENS It's game week in Athens, with a short drive to Atlanta and an explosive opening game ahead.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart and his staff are putting the finishing touches on what has been a successful fall camp by all accounts.

The Bulldogs, ranked No. 1 in pre-season play, aren't expected to play at full strength, but the Tigers' 13.5-point line seems about right on paper.

Of course, the game takes place on the field, and the most important thing is how the coaches set things up and how the players execute it.

That said, this Georgia football team will need to be watched more closely in some areas than others when the game begins

Rotation of running backs

Many are speculating that Florida transfer Trevor Etienne will be suspended for his offseason driving incident, but Smart has yet to announce this.

What we do know is that Roderick Robinson is dealing with a turf injury that could keep him out, which would leave the ranks thin against a Clemson team with a very strong front line.

Branson Robinson is still recovering from the serious knee injury that sidelined him last fall, and there are questions about his effectiveness and durability.

Incoming true freshman Nate Frazier performed very well in fall training camp, but he has not been able to capitalize on spring workouts. His relative inexperience may be a factor.

Depth of the defensive line

Senior Nazir Stackhouse is a fixture at defensive tackle, but Warren Brinson was unable to play in training camp due to an Achilles injury. Jordan Hall, the projected third defenseman, is also out indefinitely with a stress fracture in his tibia.

That will free up more time for emerging prospects like Christen Miller and Jamaal Jarrett, especially if South Carolina transfer Xzavier McLeod continues to deal with an abdominal injury.

Carson Beck connection

Most people consider Beck to be the best college quarterback ahead of the season.

But Beck no longer has explosive targets Brock Bowers and Ladd McConkey opening up on every play, making his accuracy more important as his passing window shrinks.

Beck has worked to build chemistry with reliable returning targets like Dillon Bell, Dominic Lovett, Arian Smith and Oscar Delp. But will the revamped passing game provide the necessary consistency to sustain drives and produce explosive returns?

Secondary growth

Georgia needs to bounce back with the three defenders selected in the first 100 picks of the most recent NFL Draft, and we can imagine there won't be a regression.

But how much and to what extent?

American Malaki Starks is a steady player you can count on, even after his offseason shoulder surgery.

But what about new starting defenseman Joenel Aguero, who replaces last year's most productive and underrated defenseman, Tykee Smith?

Departed corner Kamari Lassiter has been great in Houston's NFL camp, leaving UGA with less experience at the position, while Julian Humphrey and Daniel Harris will compete with returning starter Daylen Everette for snaps.

Team personality

Smart has trained several championship-winning teams from Georgia in his previous eight years, with some teams having more luck than others.

Each of these teams had their own character and determination, which grew stronger as the season progressed.

Having a veteran quarterback back in the starting lineup is a huge advantage, as is a dominant and deep offensive line and a capable and hungry linebacking corps.

But questions about the depth of the defensive line and the ability and availability of new and added players at the skill position could ultimately be the key to Georgia's success in the opener and the program's championship chances.