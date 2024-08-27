The Top 10 Teams To Raid For Elite Fantasy Picks – DobberHockey

Sports
Fantasy hockey goldmines. Teams that can be raided repeatedly for elite fantasy hockey options that round out any competitive roster. In today’s NHL, front-office executives around the league routinely load their organizations and rosters with players who can impact games on a nightly basis while delivering excellent fantasy hockey value. In our latest top 10, we take a look at the 10 teams with the best core of fantasy hockey options that fantasy GMs can consistently return to as a legitimate source for top players and effective fantasy pieces.
10) Buffalo sabres
Top 5 goals: Rasmus Dahlin, Take Thompson, Dylan Cozens, Alex Tuch, JJ Peterka
Being a fantasy goldmine-type team doesn’t always translate to success in the overall standings, and the Buffalo Sabres were a prime example of that last season, while being one of the biggest disappointments of the 2023-24 campaign. Loaded with talent at every position, the Sabres are an ideal candidate to not only be a team that repeatedly gets tapped for elite young prospects, but also a team that’s poised for a major comeback. Other very intriguing names in Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, Owen power, Bowen ByramAnd Jack QuinnIf Lindy Ruff can push the right buttons, this young core could explode.
9) New Jersey Devils
Top 5 goals: Jack Hughes, Jesper Bratt, Dougie Hamilton, Nico Hischier, Timo Meier
Another excellent team that is quickly rebounding is the New Jersey Devils. A strengthened blue line and a legitimate number one starter have the Devils poised to return to the top of the Metro Division with more than enough talent to make a deep run. If their two studs in the middle are Nico Hischier And Jack Hughes healthy, there aren't many teams in the Eastern Conference that can match New Jersey's speed and offensive depth. Expect them to be back in the playoffs next April.
8) Ottawa Senators
Top 5 goals: Brady Tkachuk, Tim Stützle, Linus Ullmark, Claude Giroux, Drake Batherson
We've said it before and we'll say it again: the Ottawa Senators have far too much talent to even come close to being as bad as they were last year. And when we add to that the fact that they now have a very capable number one goalie in their ranks Linus Ullmark and you can also add the Sens into the mix with the two teams already discussed, as three clubs that will certainly be fighting for a playoff spot at the end of the regular season.
7) Nashville Predators
Top 5 goals: Filip Forsberg, Roman Josi, Juuse Saros, Steven Stamkos, Jonathan Marchessault
Barry Trotz enters is called. The front-office savant gave a masterclass in general manager maneuvers to take his Nashville Predators from fringe club to Cup favorite in a matter of days. There are plenty of new faces in the Predators' lineup, and there's no telling what kind of chemistry will develop or what growing pains will be endured with the additions of Steven Stamkos, Jonathan MarchessaultAnd Brady Skeibut this team is now a legitimate fantasy hockey goldmine filled with excellent options.
6) Tampa Bay Lightning
Top 5 goals: Nikita Kutsjerov, Brayden point, Jake Guentzel, Andrei Vasilevsky, Victor Hedman.
stammering, Jake Guentzel in, and likely, business as usual for perennial Eastern Conference juggernaut and fantasy hockey goldmine in the Tampa Bay Lightning this coming campaign. With Andrei Vasilevsky Now that we’re fully healthy heading into this season, it’s safe to expect the Bolts to get off to a stronger start and once again be in the mix as one of the best teams in the NHL with the most lethal power play offense. Tampa shot an NHL-best 28.6% last season, so this is clearly a team to target for power play point category coverage in multicat leagues as well.
5) Dallas Stars
Top 5 goals: Jason Robertson, Wyatt Johnston, Miro Heiskanen, Jake Oettinger, Roope Hintz.
To be fair, there aren’t many teams as balanced as the Dallas Stars. This is a club built for deep playoff runs, and Dallas will certainly be a Cup contender again when all is said and done with the 2024-25 season. In fantasy terms, double-circle Wyatt Johnston's name as a top prospect who has already proven to be a big-playing player with game-changing attacking skills.
4) Vancouver Canucks
Top 5 goals: JT Miller, Elias Pettersson, Quinn Hughes, Brock Boeser, Jake DeBrusk
Rick Tocchet may not be in the top five, but his impact on the Canucks has been nothing short of remarkable. Playing with purpose and committed to systems that clearly work, Vancouver took a very good Edmonton Oilers team to a seven-game second-round run this past spring and should be considered one of the most dangerous lineups in the Western Conference. However, Thatcher DemkoThe injury is starting to become a real concern, which is why he's not in the top five and Artur Silov simply can't be drafted above the five names included here. Keep a close eye on Demko's status and until then, Silovs could be a great late-round target to fill out goalie rosters.
3) Colorado Avalanche
Top 5 goals: Nathan MacKinnon, Kale Makar, Mikko Rantanen, Alexander Georgiev, Casey Mittelstadt.
There aren't many teams in today's NHL with two names in the top 15 fantasy talents and the Avalanche likely have three in Nathan MacKinnon, Kale Makar And Mikko Rantanen. No matter how you look at it, Colorado has to be on this list as a team loaded with top-tier options. Don't settle for a more under-the-radar target for the upcoming draft season in Casey Mittelstadtwho is now entrenched as an Avs' top piece with a three-year contract in tow. Mittelstadt is a former eighth overall draft pick who scored 57 points on just 127 shots in 80 games last season, splitting between Colorado and Buffalo. If he can add to that shooting total, Mittelstadt will be an excellent addition to any fantasy team as a last-gasp forward or bench position.
2) New York Rangers
Top 5 goals: Artemi Panarín, Adam Vos, Vincent Trocheck, Igor Shesterkin, Chris Kreider
The reigning Presidents' Trophy winners are the real winners and that has a lot to do with a sensational run of fantasy goals in Artemi Panarín, Adam VosAnd Igor Shesterkin.Apart from the big three, Vincent Trocheck should be considered one of the first Rangers to come off fantasy draft boards as a true banger-league darling who does a little bit of everything at an elite level. Trocheck fills out categories as if he were playing fantasy hockey and drafting himself, posting 77 points, 175 hits, 215 shots on goal and 55 penalty minutes while also winning nearly 59% of his draws. Much like the Dallas Stars, the Rangers are one of the most balanced teams in the NHL and can be counted on for fantasy value at every position.
1) Edmonton Oilers
Top 5 goals: Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Evan Bouchard, Zach Hyman, Stuart Skinner
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Darnell Nurse, Victor ArvidssonAnd Jeff Skinner would likely all be top five fantasy targets for almost any team and none of them make the cut for an Edmonton Oilers club that reportedly has three top 25 targets in Connor McDavid, Leon DraisaitlAnd Evan BouchardThe Oilers are all the rage as the franchise is in win-now mode as the NHL’s oldest draft pick with an average age of 30.27, the only team in the league this season with a roster with an average age over 30. Draisaitl is an upcoming free agent after this season and McDavid has one year left on his contract after the 2024-25 campaign, so the pressure is clearly on in Edmonton, which should at the very least lead to some big fantasy performances from the Oilers’ top guns. Get a piece if you can.
