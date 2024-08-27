MW Football Players of the Week – August 26 – Mountain West Conference





COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado. Hawaii senior quarterback Brayden Schager has been named Mountain West Offensive Player of the Week, while teammate sophomore linebacker Jamih Otis was named MW Defensive Player of the Week. Rainbow Warrior sophomore punt returner Tylan Hines earned MW Special Teams Player of the Week honors, while Nevada offensive lineman Tyson Ruffins was voted MW Freshman of the Week. It is the second weekly MW award for Schager and the first for Otis, Hines and Ruffins. ATTACKING PLAYER OF THE WEEK

BRAYDEN SCHAGER, HAWAII

Senior, quarterback, Highland Park, Texas/Highland Park HS Completed 17 of 34 passes for 203 yards and two touchdowns and ran 10 times for 38 yards and two more scores to lead Hawaii past Delaware State, 35-14.

Had touchdown throws of 11 and 29 yards and scoring runs of 15 and 1 yards.

For the first time in his career, he scored multiple touchdowns in one game.

Made his 23rd consecutive start at quarterback, which is the third-longest streak in program history.

Became just the fifth Hawaii quarterback since 2000 with two passing TDs and two rushing TDs in a single game. DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

JAMIH OTIS, HAWAII

Sophomore, Linebacker, Las Vegas, Nev./Bishop Gorman HS Made 11 tackles, including eight solo stops, in Hawaii's 35-14 win over Delaware State.

Made his first career sack with his 2.5 tackles for loss in the game.

One quarterback was in a hurry.

Led a defense that allowed just 260 yards of total offense and recorded 11 TFLs and five sacks.

Made his first career start. SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE WEEK

TYLAN HINES, HAWAII

Sophomore, Point Returner, Mt. Pleasant, Texas/Plano Senior HS Total 99 return yards, including three punts for 61 yards and two kickoffs for 38 yards.

Scored in the final quarter on a 44-yard punt return, which was Hawaii's first punt return TD in 12 years.

His 61 punt return yards were the most by a Rainbow Warrior in a single game since 2014.

Helped Hawaii to its first season opener since 2020. FRESHMEN OF THE WEEK

TYSON RUFFINS, NEVADA

Freshman, Offensive Lineman, Carson, California/Long Beach Poly Started at guard and helped the Nevada line put together a standout performance in a narrow 29-24 loss to new ACC member SMU, which gets votes in both the AFCA and Associated Press national polls.

Helped pave the way for Nevada to rush for 148 yards, including 77 by quarterback Brendon Lewis .

. Helped three ball carriers run for at least 30 yards during the game.

Helped the Wolf Pack to a four-season possession time of 36:17.

Part of a line that allowed just one sack in the game. –mw–

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://themw.com/news/2024/08/26/mw-football-players-of-the-week-aug-26/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos