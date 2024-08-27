Penn State Field Hockey Preview | Freshmen | Penn State Sports News





Penn State will introduce six new freshmen to its field hockey family ahead of the 2024 season. The new crop of players will consist of several positions, including one goalkeeper, three midfielders, one defender and one striker. These new Nittany Lions will begin their careers in the 2024 season under coach Lisa Bervinchak Love. To Deverka As the only goalie in Penn State's 2024 recruiting class, Aby Deverka has committed to Penn State out of Houston. Deverka graduated from The Kinkaid School while also playing for her club team, Texas Pride Club. Deverka arrived in Happy Valley last spring to work with the team. Before the Nittany Lions, Deverka played for the U18 Womens National Team and the U16 Junior National Team. At Kindkaid School, Deverka was named to the NFHCA High School All-American second team, the All-Midwest Team, and MAX Field Hockey's All-Region first team. Kerry O'Donnell Kerry O'Donnell attended Penn State as one of two sisters from Lansdale, Pennsylvania. O'Donnell played for her high school team, Springside Chestnut Hill, and also played for her club team, the WC Eagles. The midfielder came to Penn State as one of the MAX Field Hockey Class of 2024's 50 Best Players in 2022. In high school, O'Donnell was selected to the All-State second team and All-League second team in 2021. The ODonnell family has deep roots at Penn State. Kerry is the younger sister of 2022 field hockey alum Brianna ODonnell and the sister of Riley ODonnell, a fellow Class of 2024 graduate. Riley O'Donnell Riley O'Donnell is coming to Penn State with her sister Kerry. Like her sister, the Pennsylvania native was named one of the Top 50 players of the Max Field Hockey Class of 2024 in 2022 and was selected along with her sister to compete in the U19 Nexus Championship game. During her time at Springside Chestnut Hill, O'Donnell was named second team All-State in 2021 and was selected to the first team All-League. Carly Seal By Mount Holly, New Jersey, Carly Seal arrived at Penn State as a midfielder. Seal played field hockey aHe attended Rancocas Valley Regional High School and played club hockey at Uprise. The New Jersey native was a MAX Field Hockey and NFHCA first team All-Region Selection in addition to being named a first-team All-Group and third-team All-State player for her high school in 2022. At Rancocas Valley, Seal was her team's leading scorer in 2023. Morgan Snijder Morgan Snyder came to Penn State from Fleetwood, Pennsylvania. She graduated from Oley Valley High School, where she was a big part of her team's success. The Berks County Player of the Year scored 53 points her senior year, scoring 20 goals and dishing out 13 assists to lead Oley Valley to the 1A state championship. During her high school career, Snyder scored nearly 100 points and was named First Team All-County her junior and senior seasons. Katelyn Strawser Katelyn Strawser, a native of Hummelstown, Pennsylvania, has committed to Penn State as a forward. Strawser was a four-year starter at Lower Dauphin High School and played for her club, the PA Revolution. The forward helped Lower Dauphin to multiple district titles and two appearances in the Pennsylvania state finals, all of which she won during her junior season. Strawser was named an All-Mid Penn All-Star and scored her 200th point her senior year. MORE FIELD HOCKEY CONTENT The Penn State field hockey team has announced new leadership for the 2024 season. If you would like to send a letter to the editor, please click here. Submit

