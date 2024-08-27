A partnership with a powerful twist.

In a renewed partnership committed to supporting veterans and their families, Invictus Australia and Table tennis Australia (TTA) are reimagining their partnership to make a meaningful impact through the sport of Table Tennis. This partnership goes beyond traditional boundaries, using Table Tennis as a platform to build connections, foster resilience and improve the wellbeing of those who have served their country. Together they are creating opportunities for veterans to participate in a sport that is inclusive and dynamic, providing a pathway to community, competition and personal growth.

An ongoing mission: empowering veterans through sports

Table tennis, with its accessibility and broad appeal, continues to be a perfect match for veterans who want to stay active, connect with others, and participate in a sport that offers both fun and challenge. This partnership ensures that veterans and their families continue to find a welcoming environment where they can participate in table tennis at their own pace, whether they are new to the sport or seasoned players.

Toni Cumpston, Director Community Participation and Impact at Invictus Australia, said: “This partnership is about more than just sport; it’s about fostering a community where veterans and their families can connect, build resilience and thrive. Table tennis is the perfect platform for our veterans to stay active and engaged, and we’re proud to continue supporting their wellbeing through this ongoing initiative.”

Table tennis offers a unique blend of fun, challenge and inclusivity. It is a sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages and skill levels, making it an ideal choice for veterans looking for a way to stay active, connect with others and experience the thrill of competition.

Creating positive experiences and ongoing engagement

At the heart of this partnership is a commitment to creating positive, inclusive experiences for veterans and their families. Through a range of programs and events, veterans are given the opportunity to play table tennis in a way that suits their individual needs and interests. It is a sport for everyone. The goal is to ensure that everyone, regardless of age, ability or background, can fully participate and enjoy the benefits of being part of a supportive community.

Sue Stevenson, GM National Para Program at Table Tennis Australia says: This renewed partnership with Invictus Australia allows us to continue to expand the reach of our sport to a community that can truly benefit from it. We passionately believe that table tennis can unite people and we are committed to providing opportunities for veterans to participate, compete and excel. Together, we are not only renewing a partnership, we are strengthening a shared commitment to building a more connected and supportive community.”

This partnership also aims to raise the profile of table tennis within the veteran community, highlighting its potential not just as a recreational activity, but as a sport with deep value and broad appeal. By involving more veterans, the partnership will help to highlight the wider benefits of the sport and encourage more people to discover what table tennis has to offer.

Focus on excellence and community

For many veterans, the drive to excel doesn’t end with their military service. This partnership provides a pathway for those interested in table tennis at all levels, whether competing locally or on the international stage, veterans will have the opportunity to represent their community and country with pride. Table tennis is already a beloved sport in our community, with the sport making its debut at the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023.

Beyond the competition, this partnership is also about building a united community. By working together, Invictus Australia and TTA create a space where veterans, their families and table tennis enthusiasts can come together with a common goal: to support each other and grow stronger together. This sense of unity is at the heart of the partnership and ensures that everyone involved feels valued and connected.



Empowering people through sports

The success of this initiative will depend on the people who bring it to life, from the veterans and their families who participate, to the coaches, volunteers and supporters who make it all possible. By focusing on the needs and strengths of the people involved, this partnership will build a capable and inclusive community that can continue to grow and thrive.

We have seen excitement at the Shoalhaven Veteran and Family Hub where TTA donated a table for the community last week. The South Coast veteran community was incredibly excited to gather around their new table for a game or two.

Building a lasting legacy

This partnership between Invictus Australia and Table Tennis Australia is not just a short-term initiative, but a long-term commitment to make a lasting impact on the veteran community. By creating opportunities for connection, fostering a sense of community and promoting excellence in sport, these organisations are laying the foundation for a better future.

This partnership is about more than just playing a sport, it’s about building connections, creating opportunities and fostering a sense of pride and unity. Together, Invictus Australia and TTA are creating a better future, one game at a time.

About Invictus Australia: Invictus Australia is the NFP responsible for delivering the Invictus Games Sydney 2018. We continue the legacy of the Games in local communities every day, as all veterans and their families can benefit from involvement in sporting communities, particularly at-risk veterans. In addition to promoting the physical, social and emotional benefits of sport, Invictus Australia also highlights the unique needs of younger veterans and the challenges they face as they transition from military to civilian life. For more information, visit www.invictusaustralia.org

