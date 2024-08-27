Sports
Bannister named 2024 Ohio Football Play-By-Play Broadcaster
Football
ATHENS, OhioVeteran television and radio host Marty Bannister will serve as the play-by-play announcer for the 2024 Ohio football season, it was announced today (Aug. 26) by Ohio Sports Properties and Ohio Director of Athletics Julie Cromer. Longtime color analyst Rob Cornelius will reprise his role for the 2024 season.
In addition to his in-game responsibilities, Bannister will also be responsible for the weekly Tim Albin The performance starts on Tuesday, September 3.
“Marty brings decades of play-by-play experience and a passion for Ohio State athletics,” Cromer said. “Over the years, we've seen firsthand the quality of his work as an announcer and his connection with Bobcat fans. We look forward to hearing more from him in this expanded role with our broadcast team.”
Bannister is well-acquainted with Athens, having served as the play-by-play announcer for many of the Bobcats’ in-house ESPN+ broadcasts for both men’s and women’s basketball, opening his time with Ohio by calling the men’s basketball team’s 96-75 win over Sam Houston State in 2016. He has been on the call for many notable victories at the Convocation Center, including the women’s basketball team’s 2020-21 win over Notre Dame and multiple Battle of the Bricks victories for both teams. Additionally, Bannister has covered two Mid-American Conference championships that Ohio hosted: the 2022 MAC Cross Country Championships and the 2023 MAC Men’s Golf Championships.
Bannister, a longtime play-by-play announcer for the Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA), has announced numerous state championships in football and basketball since 2006. He co-hosts the OHSAA’s “Friday Night Rivals” on the CW Columbus, which highlights a high school football game from around Columbus each Friday night. Additionally, he has served as an executive producer at iHeartRadio since 2021, where he is the anchor, writer and producer of “The Press Box” for Dayton-based Fox Sports 980 WONE, which covers professional sports across the state.
Notably, Bannister served as the play-by-play “Voice” for the Ohio State Buckeyes women's basketball team for 13 years. During his time with Ohio State-IMG Sports Network, he also served as the sideline reporter for Ohio State football broadcasts and as the regular fill-in announcer for Ohio State football and men's basketball broadcasts.
“It's an honor to be chosen as the radio voice of Ohio football. I've enjoyed calling Bobcats basketball on ESPN+ for the past eight years and getting to know so many Ohio fans,” Bannister said. “The opportunity to bring the excitement of Ohio football to Bobcat Nation on the Ohio Sports Network from Learfield is one I can't wait for.”
An avid Ohio sports fan, Bannister has been the host, writer and producer of numerous radio talk shows over the years. From 2011 to 2016, he was affiliated with WBNS AM/FM-ONN Radio, Columbus' top-rated drive sports talk station. Prior to that, he was the news bureau chief for Metro Networks, where he worked on statewide morning newscasts for three years. From 2004 to 2007, Bannister was also the play-by-play announcer for the Columbus Destroyers, Columbus' Arena Football League franchise.
Bannister was sports director at WIZE/WBLY AM, based in Springfield, Ohio, from 1992 to 2005, where he co-anchored the morning news and a daily sports talk show, while also being the “voice” of Wittenberg football, basketball and baseball. It was in Springfield that he began his decades-long coverage of high school sports.
“We look forward to continuing our strong partnership with Ohio Athletics for the 2024 football season,” said Matt Molde, General Manager of Ohio Sports Properties. “Marty brings years of passion and experience that will only add to the gameday experience.”
Bannister's career began at WBNS AM/FM Radio, where he was a producer and engineer for a five-hour sports talk show. He was also the host and engineer for the game and halftime segments of the statewide coverage of OSU football and basketball broadcasts.
Bannister and his wife Amy live in Columbus, Ohio. They have four children, Corey, Amy, Alex and Sophia, and two grandchildren, Rian and Henry.
The Bobcats open the 2024 season on Saturday, August 31 when they take on Syracuse. Kickoff is at 3:30 p.m. ET on ACCN at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, NY
