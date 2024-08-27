2024 Mauston Golden Eagles Girls Tennis Schedule





2024 Mauston Golded Eagles Girls Tennis Schedule Tennis: Girls Varsity Fall 2024 Schedule” Type Date Time Home/Host Opponent Location Triangular 08-20-24 10:00 am Viroqua Away against Viroqua, Holmen Viroqua secondary school Meet 08-22-24 10:30 am Sparta Away against Sparta Tennis courts Sparta Meadowview Double 08-27-24 4:30 pm Spices Logan Mauston High School Lions Park Tennis Courts Double 08-29-24 4:00 p.m. Black River Falls Away against Black River Falls Triangular 08-30-24 9.30 am Reedsburg Away against Reedsburg, Columbus High school in the Reedsburg area Double 09-05-24 4:00 p.m. Spices West Salem Double 09-10-24 4:00 p.m. Luther Road vs. Luther Double 09-12-24 4:30 pm Spices Eau Claire Regis Mauston High School Lions Park Tennis Courts Double 09-17-24 4:00 p.m. Spices Viroqua Agreement 09-19-24 4:00 p.m. Assumption Path vs. Assumption Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln High School Tournament 09-21-24 09:00 am Black River Falls Away vs. Black River Falls, Luther, Viroqua, West Salem Black River Falls High School Double 09-23-24 4:00 p.m. Spices Columbus Mauston High School Lions Park Tennis Courts Game 10-09-24 09:00 am Carrying place Away vs. Portage, Altoona, Aquinas, Black River Falls, Columbus, Edgerton, Edgewood, Lake Mills WI, Lodi, Logan, Onalaska Luther, Viroqua, Watertown Luther Prep, Wayland Academy, West Salem Portage Secondary School Do you know some top sports performances? Do you see some great teams in action? We could use your help, and it’s simple. Have you witnessed great performances? Have you heard about top athletes and top teams in our region? Athlete of the week and team of the week: ********************************************* Pancakes or waffles! We present top athletes from the region with our world famous feature. Send us your nominations for the people you want us to interview HERE Student Athletes Overview! We want to recognize student athletes from the region who compete at the college level. Send us information about college athletes from the region using our simple form HERE Where are they now? We feature athletes and difference makers from the past, standouts in sports who have excelled throughout the years and gone on to excel. Do you know a former athlete, coach or difference maker we should feature? Do you know a former standout competitor whose journey outside of central Wisconsin sports is one we should share? Send us information about athletes and difference makers from the past using our simple form HERE Baked or fried! We also have difference makers all over central Wisconsin: coaches, booster club leaders, board members, volunteers, you name it. Send us your nominations for who you would like us to interview HERE Previous article 2024 Northland Pines Eagles Boys Soccer Schedule Next article Marathon takes hard-fought victory over old rival Pittsville David Keech is a retired teacher and works as a sports journalist, sports official and education consultant. He has been covering amateur sports since 2011, known as 'KeechDaVoice.' David can be reached at [email protected]

