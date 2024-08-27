Field Hockey: What You Need to Know About Ohio's Opening Weekend





After a competitive 2023 season, Ohio will look to improve on an overall record of 6-10 when the 2024 season begins. Ohio’s 2023 record does not reflect the team’s skill. Despite 10 losses, Ohio had a handful of quality wins, including against Indiana and Kent State. It was also able to give No. 12 ranked Ohio State an uphill battle that resulted in a narrow 1-point defeat. In 2024, Ohio will be tested by a tough Mid-American Conference schedule with some tough non-conference games. To start the season, Ohio will want to get off to a strong start this weekend against Stanford and UAlbany. The Bobcats open their season in Muncie, Indiana, against the Cardinals on Friday afternoon. They then play the Great Danes on Sunday in Columbus, Ohio. Here's everything you need to know about both season openers. Game information Opponent: Stanford (Friday) and UAlbany (Sunday) Time: Friday at 3pm, Sunday at 11.30am Location: Muncie, Indiana (Friday), Columbus, Ohio (Sunday) History Ohio has played Stanford once in the history of both programs, in 2018, ending in a big 8-1 win for Stanford. For UAlbany, Ohio has had just as much adversity, with two losses in two total games, with Ohio losing by one and two points each time. Player to watch (Stanford) Stanford is coming off an overall disappointing season that ended with 11 total losses. A bright spot for the Cardinals was freshman Gemma Townsend, who led the team with five goals and 13 total points. Townsend now returns as a sophomore looking to build on an impressive rookie season. Player to Watch (UAlbany) UAlbany will be a tough test for Ohio early in the season. The Great Danes finished the 2023 season with a 13-6 record, a record largely due to the performances of junior standout Alison Smisdom. Now a senior, Smisdom is coming off a 23-goal, 53-point season worthy of a national All-American selection. To beat the Great Danes, Ohio will have to do everything it can to slow down Smisdom and the offense. Player to Watch (Ohio) Macy Lotze is a stalwart goalie for Ohio. After a season in which she made a record-breaking number of saves and completed 12 of her 16 starts, Lotze will once again lead the Bobcats’ defense. Against a team like Stanford that lacks offensive firepower, Lotze’s true test will come against UAlbany, where she will be tested by the team’s many offensive options. @robertkeegan_ [email protected]

