Sports
Naomi Osaka's 'Goth Lolita' Nike Tennis Outfit Is What the US Open Needs (PHOTOS)
Naomi Osaka returns to the courts at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City this week for the 2024 US Open and she's looking to make a big statement.
As we wait to see how far the four-time Grand Slam champion can go in the tournament, we know her impact will be felt.
Osaka, who is known for her unique style, presented a special Nike tennis kit for this year's tournament.
The one-of-a-kind look was designed by fashion designer Yoon Ahn and is inspired by the Harajuku district near Tokyo. Harajuku is known for its youth-driven street fashion and cosplay shops, so of course Osaka's custom kit is complete with bows, ribbons and all the frills.
Look at this.
That's a look only Osaka can pull off.
Now, it’s a shocking look, but don’t worry. Osaka won’t be playing in his full outfit. The outer layer with the bow and fringe will come off for a more traditional look that you’d expect from a tennis kit.
But don't worry, there's still a bow.
Osaka will begin her participation in the 2024 US Open on Tuesday, August 27, against 10th-seeded Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia on the court of Louis Armstrong Stadium.
The US Open main tournaments begin on Monday, August 26. Qualifying continues through this week.
The women's final will be held on Saturday 7 September, the men's final the day after.
