





Gavaskar's comments come after the ICC president Greg Barclay 's announcement that he would not seek another term.

“In all probability Jay Shah will be the next ICC President ,” Gavaskar wrote in his final column for Sportstar. “Just as he has done for Indian cricket, both men and women players worldwide will benefit.” Gavaskar questioned speculation that Shah forced Barclay not to seek a third term, and specifically criticized the so-called “Old Powers” in cricket who seemed unhappy about the leadership changes. He implied that these critics were concerned about the loss of control over international cricket.

"When Greg Barclay announced his decision not to seek a third term, which he was entitled to, there were reports in the Old Powers media that Barclay's decision had been forced by Shah," Gavaskar explained. "It was only when the eternal crib-biters were questioned about what their Old Powers' representatives were doing that it suddenly dawned on them that if Barclay was indeed forced not to seek a third term, what were their own representatives at the ICC doing at the meeting?" The former cricketer went on to criticise these 'old powers' further, stating that their objections stemmed from a fear of losing influence.

“Their basis for criticism was only because they realised they were no longer in control of the game,” he explained. “Where were their protest voices? And if they weren't there, then they were just as guilty as those they were unnecessarily pointing their fingers at. It's called the Tall Poppy Syndrome, as is the realisation that they are no longer running the international game.”

In honour of Shah, Gavaskar emphasised the strong partnership between players and administrators within the Board of Control for Cricket in India ( BCCI He attributed this teamwork to the flourishing state of Indian cricket.

“The way Indian cricket has evolved over the years is also a tribute to the BCCI and its board,” Gavaskar noted. “The kind of cricket that the teams, both men and women, have played is another big reason why the sport has flourished in India. If the team was not winning, the sponsors would stay away. Great teamwork by both the players and the administrators explains why Indian cricket is in such a healthy state. May it continue to be so.”

Gavaskar's endorsement of Shah and his criticism of the “Old Powers” reflect a potential shift in global cricket governance, one that could allow emerging leaders to redefine the sport's governance on the international stage.

