Ohio High School Football Rankings, USA Today Network Ohio Super 25





This is the second week of the USA Today Network Ohio High School Football Super 25 poll, with voters from across the state. The Ohio Super 25 ranks who we think are the top 25 teams in the state, regardless of division. The first poll released last week was for our Ohio Super 25 preseason, prior to the start of the Ohio High School Athletic Association regular season. The Ohio Super 25 Football Poll is conducted weekly during the regular season with a panel of sportswriters and editors from across the state. Each voter submits a Top 25 with a first place vote worth 25 points, second place worth 24, and so on down to one point for 25th place. Highlights of week 1:Opening week full of first wins, broken losing streaks and dominant teams 'Honored to be a part of this':Moeller and Princeton Renew Rivalry in 'King of the Block' Lakota West has a sense of statehood:Purdue commit Grant Beerman leads 'dynamic' defense Below you can see our rankings for week 2, where we have a new number 1. Ohio Super 25 High School Football Rankings Rank Team Points Vote for first place 1 Massillon (1-0) 412 2 2 Lakewood St. Edward (1-0) 409 14 3 Toledo Central Catholic (1-0) 350 4 Cincinnati Moeller (1-0) 324 1 5 Cleveland-Glenville (1-0) 310 1 6 Avon (1-0) 292 7 Akron at Hoban (0-1) 282 8 West Chester Lakota West (1-0) 256 9 Cincinnati Anderson (1-0) 246 10 Maria Stein Marion Local (1-0) 217 11 Gahanna Lincoln (1-0) 201 12 Kirtland (1-0) 180 13 Cincinnati Winton Woods (1-0) 179 14 Walsh Jesuit (1-0) 175 15 Columbus Watterson (1-0) 160 16 Cleveland Heights (1-0) 132 17 Cincinnati St. Xavier (0-1) 119 18 Cincinnati Princeton (0-1) 118 19 Perry of Lake County (1-0) 116 20 Canton McKinley (1-0) 113 21 Pickerington North (0-1) 109 22 Harvest preparation (1-0) 86 23 Mentorship (1-0) 83 24 (draw) Bloei-Carroll (1-0) 75 24 (draw) Cincinnati Elder (1-0) 75 Others who received votes for the Ohio Super 25 (Minimum 30 points achieved): Olentangy Orange73, Sandusky Perkins 67, Medina Highland64, Col. Hartley59, Wadsworth58, Olentangy Berlin 54, Springfield 52, Cle. Villa Angela-St. Joseph48, Nordonia48, Granville38, Garaway33, Mentor Lake Catholic32, Avon Lake31, Medina31, Upper Arlington31.

