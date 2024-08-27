Bahrain table tennis teams take on challenge at West Asian Championship | THE DAILY TRIBUNE

TDT | Manama
The Daily Tribune – www.newsofbahrain.com
Report by Hussain Almaskati
The young table tennis talents from Bahrain delivered impressive performances at the West Asian Championship, held in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.
The results reflect Bahrain's growing strength in the sport as our teams continue to dominate across age categories.
Highlights of the victory
Under-11 Girls Team: The Bahrain Under-11 Girls Team defeated Saudi Arabia 3-1, showing their skill and determination.
Under-17 Boys' Team: The Under-17 boys' team also won 3-1 against Saudi Arabia, adding to Bahrain's list of successes in the tournament.
Boys Under-13 Team: Bahrain's Under-13 boys defeated Lebanon in a clean sweep, 3-0, showing their dominance in the match. Girls Under-11 Team: The girls Under-11 team continued their winning streak, defeating the UAE in another 3-0 victory, further cementing their position in the tournament.
A tough match
Under-11 Boys Team: Despite a valiant effort, the Bahrain Under-11 boys team narrowly lost to Iraq 3-2, underlining the competitive nature of the championship.
These results underline Bahrain’s commitment to developing young talent in table tennis, while our teams continue to make the nation proud at a regional level.