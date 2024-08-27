Sports
Interview with veteran Nepalese female cricketer Ritu Kanoujiya
In 2007, the Nepal women's cricket team made their international debut in the inaugural ACC Womens Tournament in Malaysia. Despite finishing second to Bangladesh in the final, it was a significant achievement for the team. The then captain, Nary Thapa, who had recently retired from all forms of cricket, was named bowler of the tournament.
Bangladesh proved too strong for Nepal in the final, chasing the target within 10 overs. Batting first, Nepal could only manage 26/8 in 18 overs in a rain-affected match. The success of the tournament goes to former Nepal captain Lekh Bahadur Chhetri, who laid the foundation for women's cricket in Nepal. He was also the team manager for that tour.
ACC Development Manager Rumesh Ratnayake was quick to praise Nepal, stating that Nepal could reach the level of Bangladesh in two years. Although Nepal has since struggled to fulfil its early potential, that is a topic for another day.
Seventeen years later, only a few cricketers from that era are still actively playing. One of them is Ritu Kanoujiyawho turns 40 next month. She embodies resilience and passion. At 40, most people would retire from sports, let alone cricket in a country like Nepal, where women’s cricket is still a nascent sport. Kanoujiya played for Nepal and various national teams for over 17 years, first for the Armed Police Force and later for Sudur Paschim, her home state. When asked about her motivation to continue playing cricket for so long, she said she had no choice as she had given up her studies long ago to focus on the sport.
Early days and playing career
Kanoujiya started playing cricket with her brothers. She was among the first group of Nepali cricketers to participate in the ACC Womens Tournament. In the final, she opened both the batting and bowling and also took a wicket. She was Nepal's second highest run-scorer, behind only Madhu Thapa, who last played for the national team in 2011 during a tour of Pakistan. Kanoujiya also took four wickets in the tournament.
Two years later, the all-rounder captained Nepal at the 2009 ACC Women's Twenty20 Championship, where Nepal finished third after beating China in the third place play-off. Nepal lost to eventual winners Hong Kong in the semi-final by seven wickets. The tournament also marked the debut of former skipper Rubina Chhetry.
Kanoujiya was part of the Chitwan Rhinos women’s team that won the inaugural edition of the Women’s Champions League held in Kathmandu in 2019. She was the joint highest wicket-taker for her team, with seven wickets alongside her teammate Bindu Rawal. She contributed 1/11 and 14 runs in the final, which led her team to a 5-wicket win over Chhetrys Kat Queens Kathmandu.
Although she has not played in international matches since 2017, her last major tournament was the ICC Womens T20 World Cup Asian Qualifiers. In this tournament, Nepal suffered a heartbreaking 5-run defeat to UAE while chasing a low total of 80. Kanoujiya went on to bat at 41/7 and scored an unbeaten 23 from 22 balls, but it was not enough. She also took 2/9 in her 3-over spell.
Even at 40, she has managed to stay fit, thanks to her disciplined diet and fitness routines. She is determined to play cricket and train young talent in the domestic circuit. She travels to India occasionally for training and matches. She is currently a coach in Baitadi district and at the same time fulfills her duties for her state.
Current state of affairs in women's cricket
According to Kanoujiya, the inconsistency in women's cricket is the main reason for the team's erratic performance.
I think there is room for improvement, especially in batting. Here the coach is replaced after one year or after one tournament. There should be separate coaches for fielding and bowling, like in men's cricket. Also if someone gets a coaching tenure of 2-3 years, he will perform better. The teams [Malaysia and Hong Kong] those we used to beat, now beat us. Indoor tournaments alone do not lead to improvement. We need to play tournaments on the ground every week, she believes.
When asked about the poor running between the wickets, she pointed to lack of regular fitness training. CAN should take the initiative. They should organise month-long camps, not just week-long camps. Then Nepal's batting, fielding and bowling will improve.
Domestic success
Kanoujiya has won multiple titles with both APF and Sudur Paschim Province. She was part of the Sudur Paschim team that won the Prime Minister Cup Women's T20 National Cricket Tournament last year, beating Province One for the first time by six wickets.
Under her captaincy, Sudur Paschim reached the final of the Lalitpur Mayors Cup for two consecutive seasons, in 2021 and 2022. However, on both occasions they failed to reach the final, losing to the Armed Police Force (APF).
Earlier this year in May, she was part of the Sudur Paschim team that suffered another painful two-run defeat against APF. Unfortunately, Kanoujiya took a diamond duck and saw her team fail to score five runs from the last four balls. She was the second highest wicket-taker of the competition, with seven scalps, including one of Sita Rana Magar in the final.
She believes that every province can help young cricketers by providing scholarships for colleges and small incentives, even if it is just Rs 4,000-5,000 per month. This will help prevent players from leaving their province. The province builds and invests in the team, and departmental teams continue to select those players, she concluded.
When asked about her retirement plans, Kanoujiya said: I am doing Level 1 coaching, but I have not received a certificate because I have not completed the practice. I want to pursue a career as a coach after retirement.
There is no doubt that she is in the twilight of her brilliant career but this has not diminished her dedication to the game. She will forever be remembered as an inspirational figure in women’s cricket in Nepal. She hopes that CAN or the government will provide jobs to players after their retirement, as she said.
