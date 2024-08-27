Sports
Breakout Australian tennis star Maya Joint faces US Open prize money dilemma after applying for college
Australian teenage tennis player Maya Joint has been embroiled in quite a bit of drama after bursting onto the world stage with her first Grand Slam victory at the US Open.
Joint can more than double her career earnings after holding her nerve to secure a thrilling 6-4 7-5 victory over experienced German Laura Siegemund.
But even among tennis officials there is confusion over how much of the $140,000 prize money Joint is entitled to, as the 18-year-old plans to study psychology at the University of Texas.
The NCAA rules in the US state are as follows: “In the sport of tennis, prior to full-time enrollment at the collegiate level, an individual may accept up to $10,000 per calendar year in prize money based on his or her finishing position or performance in open athletic events (events for which an invitation is not required).
“Once the individual reaches the $10,000 limit in a given year, he or she may receive additional prize money per event, provided such prize money does not exceed the individual's actual and necessary expenses for participating in the event.”
However, Joint does not agree with this.
“Different rules apply at university,” she said Monday as she enjoyed the most important victory of her early career.
“[As] Student athletes can withdraw the tournament money, but they must continue to make expenses until the end of the year.
“So it differs from amateur to university.”
Several former players, including close friend and confidant Reese Brantmeier, are legally challenging the ruling.
“It's very complicated,” Joint said.
“My mom looks at it and then the Texas Compliance Office helps me with that.”
Whatever happens, Joint is determined to continue studying.
“I'm still going for this tournament,” she said.
“I think I'm going to Austin. My class actually started today.
“I decided a long time ago that I wanted to go to university and I didn't really expect to get this far [in tennis].
“If I go to college, I'll get my scholarship. If I decide to go pro in the meantime, I can always come back with a scholarship, which is a big deal.”
The Michigan-born talent was eligible to represent Australia thanks to her father Michael, but switched allegiances last year. She credits both her parents for the exceptional sporting background she has passed on.
“My dad is from Melbourne. He was a professional squash player,” Joint said.
“My mother [Katja] is German. She played tennis when she was younger and squash and badminton, so we definitely come from a racket family.”
Joint is on the verge of reaching a career high of No. 107 in the world rankings after her inspiring qualifying run. If she can beat former Flushing Meadows finalist Madison Keys in the next round, she will burst into the top 100.
“I don't feel any pressure,” she said.
“I've seen Madison Keys play on TV several times, but obviously never played against her.
“So I'm excited.”
And what if she receives all of her US Open prize money in full?
“It's crazy. I've never [that]”, said Joint.
“I don't really know what to do with it.”
