Sports
Australia and France aim to break China's dominance in Para table tennis at Paris 2024
All eyes will once again be on the strong Chinese team and who can break their medal record once the Para Table Tennis tournament gets underway.
After winning 16 titles in Tokyo 2020, China tops the rankings with a total of 75 gold, 30 silver and 20 bronze medals.
The most decorated Paralympic athlete also comes from the Asian Para table tennis powerhouse, with Zhang Xiaoling winning the most gold medals at the Paralympic Games. She won her first title in Seoul 1988, and has since won six more gold medals. Her last triumph came at her home Games in Beijing 2008 after two decades of dominance.
Para table tennis was one of eight sports when the first Paralympic Games were held in Rome in 1960, almost 30 years before the sport was introduced to the Olympics. It has been included in every edition of the Paralympic Games since then, growing from 11 medal events in Rome to almost three times that number in Paris.
Three years ago, more than 270 athletes competed in 31 medal events at Tokyo 2020, with 43 players returning from the Japanese capital with a medal.
As the sport's biggest stars return to battle for Paralympic glory in a competition running during the Games from August 28 to September 8, a staggering 280 athletes will compete for gold medals in 31 events.
Located near the Eiffel Tower and the Roland-Garros Stadium, the South Paris Arena is where the battle for Para table tennis medals takes place.
The venue, which also hosts goalball and boccia, is part of the Paris Expo, an exhibition and convention centre built over a century ago, in 1923, to house the Paris Trade Fair.
In addition to the 11 men's singles events and 10 women's singles events, there are four men's and women's doubles classes and two mixed/open doubles events.
The athletes compete in a wheelchair or standing, depending on the class they are in. They can also adapt their playing style to their disability or use equipment such as walking sticks.
Five stories follow…
Can China continue its dominance?
China won 16 of the 31 medal events at Tokyo 2020 and appeared in 11 singles finals, winning eight gold medals.
Feng Panfeng claimed his third consecutive Paralympic singles title in the men’s class 3 three years ago and will be aiming to make it four straight victories in Paris. Yan Shuo, who upgraded his bronze medal in the men’s class 7 at Rio 2016 to a gold in Tokyo, will be hoping for another win this year, as veteran Zhang Bian and rising Pan Jiamin, who faced off in an all-Chinese final at Tokyo 2020 with Zhang emerging victorious, are also favourites this year.
Australia, France and Poland each won two gold medals at the Tokyo 2020 Games and, together with the Republic of Korea, are looking to move closer to the Asian Para table tennis powerhouse in Paris.
Will six-time champion Partyka return?
34-year-old Polish superstar Natalia Partyka made history at Beijing 2008 when she became one of only two athletes to compete in both the Paralympic and Olympic Games. She reached the top 32 at the London 2012 Olympics and has won six gold medals in her Paralympic career.
In the singles, Partyka dominated the women's Class 10, winning four consecutive gold medals between Athens 2004 and Rio 2016, but had to settle for a bronze medal three years ago, edged out by Australia's Yang Qian, who went on to win the gold medal. The Polish superstar will be looking to regain the Class 10 throne in Paris, but admits that medals aren't everything when it comes to sport.
Not everyone becomes an Olympic or Paralympic champion and not everyone wins medals,” Partyka said. “But this is not the most important thing. What matters is the path that we, the athletes, take every day.
It is a powerful life lesson worth participating in. The benefits are countless. If we succeed on top of that, it is remarkable.
Hosts hungry for revenge
France has always been a contender for medals in the sport, finishing in the top three of the medal table at Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020.
In Tokyo, then 17-year-old debutante Lea Ferney reached the final of the women's class 11 and will try to avenge her second place on home soil. Mateo Boheas, 27, also lost his final three years ago, hoping to convert his silver in Paris into gold.
Fabien Lamirault, 44, has won two consecutive Class 2 titles and will be the man to beat the European No. 1 and the world No. 2 in the women's Class 5. In front of a passionate home crowd, 26-year-old debutante Alexandra Saint-Pierre was another big hope for the host nation.
Rosenmeier vs. Seidenfeld, second round
Dane Peter Rosenmeier won two consecutive gold medals at the Paralympic Games in the men's class 6. He played in the final of Tokyo 2020 against then 20-year-old American Ian Seidenfeld, who made his debut at the Games. He had to settle for silver.
Rosenmeier wants to regain the title in Paris 2024.
Australia aims high
At Tokyo 2020, Australia enjoyed its most successful Games in table tennis since New York 1984, with two gold medals for women. The country is aiming high again this time around.
Through veteran Lei Li Na, 36, who defeated China's Xiong Guiyang in a 3-2 thriller to win the Tokyo 2020 Class 9 gold medal, and Yang Qian, who stunned Partyka to take the Class 10 title, the Oceanian nation was runner-up in the medal table three years ago. In the men's competition, Class 9's Ma Lin and Class 11's Samuel Philip von Einem also reached the final and will be looking to improve on their results in Paris.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.paralympic.org/paris-2024/news/paris-2024-can-china-s-para-table-tennis-dominance-be-broken
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- A Pakistani man has been acquitted of spreading false information that sparked riots in Britain.
- PHOTOS: Indiana Field Hockey Wins Overtime Exhibition Game
- Men's Tennis Welcomes From Schulenburg – Stanford Cardinal
- Oasis back with world tour
- Ukraine to present 'victory plan' to US next month, Zelensky says
- Troy University
- Farm workers are said to be tending to sick cows in the midst of the bird flu outbreak wearing only gloves.
- England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB)
- UK government expands hardship fund for struggling families
- Erdogan calls Dr. Yunus
- Tickets for WTT China Smash go on sale on August 28
- Liam Gallagher answers in 2016 on what it would take for a Oasis reunion. #Oasis #BBCNews