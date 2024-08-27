Australia and France aim to break China's dominance in Para table tennis at Paris 2024

All eyes will once again be on the strong Chinese team and who can break their medal record once the Para Table Tennis tournament gets underway.

After winning 16 titles in Tokyo 2020, China tops the rankings with a total of 75 gold, 30 silver and 20 bronze medals.

The most decorated Paralympic athlete also comes from the Asian Para table tennis powerhouse, with Zhang Xiaoling winning the most gold medals at the Paralympic Games. She won her first title in Seoul 1988, and has since won six more gold medals. Her last triumph came at her home Games in Beijing 2008 after two decades of dominance.

Para table tennis was one of eight sports when the first Paralympic Games were held in Rome in 1960, almost 30 years before the sport was introduced to the Olympics. It has been included in every edition of the Paralympic Games since then, growing from 11 medal events in Rome to almost three times that number in Paris.

Three years ago, more than 270 athletes competed in 31 medal events at Tokyo 2020, with 43 players returning from the Japanese capital with a medal.

As the sport's biggest stars return to battle for Paralympic glory in a competition running during the Games from August 28 to September 8, a staggering 280 athletes will compete for gold medals in 31 events.

Located near the Eiffel Tower and the Roland-Garros Stadium, the South Paris Arena is where the battle for Para table tennis medals takes place.

The venue, which also hosts goalball and boccia, is part of the Paris Expo, an exhibition and convention centre built over a century ago, in 1923, to house the Paris Trade Fair.

In addition to the 11 men's singles events and 10 women's singles events, there are four men's and women's doubles classes and two mixed/open doubles events.

The athletes compete in a wheelchair or standing, depending on the class they are in. They can also adapt their playing style to their disability or use equipment such as walking sticks.

Five stories follow…

Can China continue its dominance?

China won 16 of the 31 medal events at Tokyo 2020 and appeared in 11 singles finals, winning eight gold medals.

Feng Panfeng claimed his third consecutive Paralympic singles title in the men’s class 3 three years ago and will be aiming to make it four straight victories in Paris. Yan Shuo, who upgraded his bronze medal in the men’s class 7 at Rio 2016 to a gold in Tokyo, will be hoping for another win this year, as veteran Zhang Bian and rising Pan Jiamin, who faced off in an all-Chinese final at Tokyo 2020 with Zhang emerging victorious, are also favourites this year.

Australia, France and Poland each won two gold medals at the Tokyo 2020 Games and, together with the Republic of Korea, are looking to move closer to the Asian Para table tennis powerhouse in Paris.

Will six-time champion Partyka return?

Natalia Partyka hopes for another successful Games in Paris 2024 Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

34-year-old Polish superstar Natalia Partyka made history at Beijing 2008 when she became one of only two athletes to compete in both the Paralympic and Olympic Games. She reached the top 32 at the London 2012 Olympics and has won six gold medals in her Paralympic career.

In the singles, Partyka dominated the women's Class 10, winning four consecutive gold medals between Athens 2004 and Rio 2016, but had to settle for a bronze medal three years ago, edged out by Australia's Yang Qian, who went on to win the gold medal. The Polish superstar will be looking to regain the Class 10 throne in Paris, but admits that medals aren't everything when it comes to sport.

Not everyone becomes an Olympic or Paralympic champion and not everyone wins medals,” Partyka said. “But this is not the most important thing. What matters is the path that we, the athletes, take every day.

It is a powerful life lesson worth participating in. The benefits are countless. If we succeed on top of that, it is remarkable.

Hosts hungry for revenge

France has always been a contender for medals in the sport, finishing in the top three of the medal table at Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020.

In Tokyo, then 17-year-old debutante Lea Ferney reached the final of the women's class 11 and will try to avenge her second place on home soil. Mateo Boheas, 27, also lost his final three years ago, hoping to convert his silver in Paris into gold.

Fabien Lamirault, 44, has won two consecutive Class 2 titles and will be the man to beat the European No. 1 and the world No. 2 in the women's Class 5. In front of a passionate home crowd, 26-year-old debutante Alexandra Saint-Pierre was another big hope for the host nation.

Rosenmeier vs. Seidenfeld, second round

Ian Seidenfeld won the gold medal when he defeated Peter Rosenmeier at Tokyo 2020 Getty

Dane Peter Rosenmeier won two consecutive gold medals at the Paralympic Games in the men's class 6. He played in the final of Tokyo 2020 against then 20-year-old American Ian Seidenfeld, who made his debut at the Games. He had to settle for silver.

Rosenmeier wants to regain the title in Paris 2024.

Australia aims high

At Tokyo 2020, Australia enjoyed its most successful Games in table tennis since New York 1984, with two gold medals for women. The country is aiming high again this time around.

Through veteran Lei Li Na, 36, who defeated China's Xiong Guiyang in a 3-2 thriller to win the Tokyo 2020 Class 9 gold medal, and Yang Qian, who stunned Partyka to take the Class 10 title, the Oceanian nation was runner-up in the medal table three years ago. In the men's competition, Class 9's Ma Lin and Class 11's Samuel Philip von Einem also reached the final and will be looking to improve on their results in Paris.