Sports
Bangladesh cricketers rally around murder suspect teammate Shakib Al Hasan | Cricket News
Bangladesh captain Shanto says the murder case filed in Dhaka against former MP Shakib Al Hasan is unexpected.
Bangladesh cricketers have rallied behind teammate Shakib Al Hasan, the deposed lawmaker who is facing murder charges in connection with the unrest that led to the fall of the government earlier this month.
Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto said his maiden Test win against Pakistan on Sunday, with all-rounder Shakib taking three wickets in the second innings, was a tribute to the hundreds killed in protests that forced former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to resign.
Bangladesh was rocked by student-led protests for weeks. On August 5, Hasina fled by helicopter to India, ending 15 years of rule.
Shakib, 37, who lost his job as a member of parliament for Hasina's Awami League party when parliament was dissolved, is a great asset to our country, Shanto said in a Facebook post on Monday evening.
He has given Bangladesh a good name in the world for 17 years, said Shanto.
Rafiqul Islam, the father of one of the hundreds of people killed in the civil war, filed a complaint against Shakib and 155 others in Dhaka on August 22.
Hasinas' government has been accused of widespread abuses, including the mass imprisonment and extrajudicial killing of political opponents.
Hasina, her former ministers and other former parliamentarians are also among the suspects.
There will be new light
Shakib has not spoken publicly about the matter, but his teammates said they offered him support.
Such a case against Shakib Bhai [brother] is unexpected, Shanto added.
In the new Bangladesh we all want to see something new. I hope all the darkness will pass and new light will come.
Veteran batsman Mushfiqur Rahim said on Facebook: I've said it before and I'll say it again: I'm proud to play alongside a champion like Shakib.
As a teammate and brother I will be there for him in difficult times. I do not support the false accusations against him because I know he would never commit inhumane acts.
Shakib's inclusion in the team was met with criticism and protests earlier in August.
The interim government gave permission to Shakib, who has yet to comment on the political crisis, to appear in the series.
Earlier on Sunday, Shanto dedicated the victory to those who died during the protests.
“We honor the people who recently died in our country during the protests and pray for their souls,” Shanto said after the match.
We dedicate today's victory to those who lost their lives in the anti-discrimination student movement | Nazmul Hossain Shanto,
Captain, Team Bangladesh | #BCB #Cricket #Bangladesh #PAKvBAN #WTC25 photo.twitter.com/d9P3ZZGXtL
Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) August 25, 2024
History of disciplinary violations
Shakib is Bangladesh's leading all-rounder with 4,520 runs in 68 Tests and 2,241 wickets as a spinner, the most for a Bangladeshi bowler in Test cricket.
However, he has been involved in controversies and breaches of cricket's rules in the past, ranging from suspensions for corruption to on-field conduct.
In Dhaka, protests were held against Shakib's inclusion in the team, with former Bangladesh Cricket Board member Rafiqul Islam also criticizing him for remaining silent while clashes with security forces left protesters dead.
Shakib joined the Pakistan squad after playing in the Global T20 Canada League, where Bangladeshis also chanted slogans against him.
Due to the unrest in Dhaka, the team could not meet for training.
The tourists were granted a reprieve after the Pakistan Cricket Board invited them to arrive four days early to make up for their lack of preparation.
Bangladesh recorded their first win over Pakistan in 14 Test matches with a convincing 10-wicket victory on Sunday after both teams struggled in the hot conditions on the flat Rawalpindi pitch.
Shakib scored 15 runs and took four wickets in the match. He was fined and given a penalty point after the Test victory, as the match umpire found that he had breached the match's code of conduct by bowling a ball over the head of Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan as he was waiting to bowl to him.
The second and final Test will also be played in Rawalpindi from Friday.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/sports/2024/8/27/bangladesh-cricketers-rally-round-murder-accused-teammate-shakib-al-hasan
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- How the Indian table tennis stars set course for the Olympic Games in Paris
- Whooping cough cases continue to rise in Missouri
- PM Modi to attend screening of Sabarmati report in Delhi | Entertainment News
- It's Nagorno-Karabakh in northeast Syria again | American Business Institute
- Politics News: 'Significant change' as PM says UK will work to 'put Ukraine in the strongest possible negotiating position' | Political news
- Indonesia's economy resists global uncertainty
- CNN's political commentators wade into the heated debate over the Hunter Biden pardon
- An insight into earthquake-triggered tsunamis in the largest Lake Sevan in the Caucasus
- Caron and Lachance earn Hockey East Weekly Awards
- Florida State University Athletics
- Biden administration announces additional security assistance for Ukraine > US Department of Defense > Release
- Sir Elton John unable to watch The Devil Wears Prada musical after 'losing his eyesight'. #BBCNews