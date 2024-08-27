Bangladesh cricketers rally around murder suspect teammate Shakib Al Hasan | Cricket News

Bangladesh captain Shanto says the murder case filed in Dhaka against former MP Shakib Al Hasan is unexpected.

Bangladesh cricketers have rallied behind teammate Shakib Al Hasan, the deposed lawmaker who is facing murder charges in connection with the unrest that led to the fall of the government earlier this month.

Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto said his maiden Test win against Pakistan on Sunday, with all-rounder Shakib taking three wickets in the second innings, was a tribute to the hundreds killed in protests that forced former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to resign.

Bangladesh was rocked by student-led protests for weeks. On August 5, Hasina fled by helicopter to India, ending 15 years of rule.

Shakib, 37, who lost his job as a member of parliament for Hasina's Awami League party when parliament was dissolved, is a great asset to our country, Shanto said in a Facebook post on Monday evening.

He has given Bangladesh a good name in the world for 17 years, said Shanto.

Rafiqul Islam, the father of one of the hundreds of people killed in the civil war, filed a complaint against Shakib and 155 others in Dhaka on August 22.

Hasinas' government has been accused of widespread abuses, including the mass imprisonment and extrajudicial killing of political opponents.

Hasina, her former ministers and other former parliamentarians are also among the suspects.

There will be new light

Shakib has not spoken publicly about the matter, but his teammates said they offered him support.

Such a case against Shakib Bhai [brother] is unexpected, Shanto added.

In the new Bangladesh we all want to see something new. I hope all the darkness will pass and new light will come.

Veteran batsman Mushfiqur Rahim said on Facebook: I've said it before and I'll say it again: I'm proud to play alongside a champion like Shakib.

As a teammate and brother I will be there for him in difficult times. I do not support the false accusations against him because I know he would never commit inhumane acts.

Shakib's inclusion in the team was met with criticism and protests earlier in August.

The interim government gave permission to Shakib, who has yet to comment on the political crisis, to appear in the series.

Earlier on Sunday, Shanto dedicated the victory to those who died during the protests.

“We honor the people who recently died in our country during the protests and pray for their souls,” Shanto said after the match.

History of disciplinary violations

Shakib is Bangladesh's leading all-rounder with 4,520 runs in 68 Tests and 2,241 wickets as a spinner, the most for a Bangladeshi bowler in Test cricket.

However, he has been involved in controversies and breaches of cricket's rules in the past, ranging from suspensions for corruption to on-field conduct.

In Dhaka, protests were held against Shakib's inclusion in the team, with former Bangladesh Cricket Board member Rafiqul Islam also criticizing him for remaining silent while clashes with security forces left protesters dead.

Shakib joined the Pakistan squad after playing in the Global T20 Canada League, where Bangladeshis also chanted slogans against him.

Due to the unrest in Dhaka, the team could not meet for training.

The tourists were granted a reprieve after the Pakistan Cricket Board invited them to arrive four days early to make up for their lack of preparation.

Bangladesh recorded their first win over Pakistan in 14 Test matches with a convincing 10-wicket victory on Sunday after both teams struggled in the hot conditions on the flat Rawalpindi pitch.

Shakib scored 15 runs and took four wickets in the match. He was fined and given a penalty point after the Test victory, as the match umpire found that he had breached the match's code of conduct by bowling a ball over the head of Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan as he was waiting to bowl to him.

The second and final Test will also be played in Rawalpindi from Friday.