Sports
University of Oklahoma Athletics
NORTHMAN The University of Oklahoma Athletics Department has announced a series of enhancements to the fan experience ahead of the football team’s Aug. 30 home game against Temple University. The additions and expansions of offerings range from pre-game festivities to in-game engagement and other activities. A full list and description of the changes are available here.
“Everything we do from a fan engagement perspective is about the experience of all of our stakeholders,” said OU Executive Associate Athletics Director Leah Beasley. “As new members of the Southeastern Conference, we recognize the opportunities we have to enhance the game day experience, and we’re excited to have an even bigger stage to showcase how we’re creating Sooner Magic for our fans.”
Many of the improvements come as a result of postgame surveys the department conducted with fans, asking for their feedback on the game atmosphere, venue offerings and the overall fan experience. Read on for some of the improvements Sooners fans can expect to see at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium (GFOMS) this season.
Expanding public tailgating and community engagement
The university announced a significant expansion of its public tailgating options ahead of its debut football season in the SEC. Beginning in the fall of 2024, OU will deploy new public tailgating areas at prime locations including Boyd Lawn, along Asp Avenue and near the Oklahoma Memorial Union. More details can be found here. available here.
Community and campus engagement will increase with the introduction of “Crimson Fridays.” The new initiative will debut appropriately on College Colors Day and OU Football’s season opener on August 30. “Crimson Fridays” will feature a lively concert series at Campus Corner every Friday before home games, accompanied by shopping and spirit activities. Sooner Nation is encouraged to show its support by donning Crimson apparel every Friday throughout the year.
Elevated Party in the PalaceExperience
Located on the north side of the stadium, The Party at the Palace offers fans new opportunities to participate in pre-game activities. With an expanded footprint that now extends west of Brooks Mall, fans can expect a variety of new food and beverage options, including food trucks, a brew garden and tasting rooms; family-friendly activities; LED screens showing games in progress along with live coverage of the Sooners’ arrival; and more. In addition to regular offerings like inflatables and athlete autographs, fans can also look forward to the EA Sports College Football ’25 Gaming Truck, a new Schooner display, the rerouted “Walk of Champions” that takes the Sooners directly through the Party and into Gate 6, and a Jordan Shoe Box Pop-Up Shop.
In-game experience upgrades
Fans will enjoy enhanced connectivity with AT&T’s 5G service and enjoy amplified band performances and enhanced in-game graphics with live 3D rendering of game stats. A new real-time decibel meter will measure crowd impact, encouraging fans to make sure the Sooners can hear and feel their support. The Toby Keith Tribute 3rd/4th quarter intermission will celebrate the Oklahoma icon and give 85,000 fans the chance to sing along with the legendary Sooner superfan.
Merchandise concessions and additions
New concessions include Dickey's BBQ, Kung Pao Chicken Wings, stuffed foot-long hot dogs and a selection of wine served by Archer Roose. Efforts to increase the speed of service include the addition of “grab-and-go” kiosks, a walk-through market and a new all-encompassing point-of-sale system.
Fans can also get their own limited-edition themed Simple Modern cups to commemorate GFOMS’ 100th anniversary. Throughout the season, each of OU’s seven home games will have a unique theme, and fans can collect a different cup that matches each theme at select concession stand locations (while supplies last). StadiumDrop will continue to enhance the game day experience by allowing fans to use the StadiumDrop app to order concessions directly from their seats, ensuring they don’t miss out on any of the action. In addition to the inventory available at Party at the Palace’s OU x Jordan Shoe Box Pop-Up Shop, the Sooner Shop will feature OU-branded SEC gear.
Extended faster content availability
Oklahoma fans now have more options to find their favorite Sooner content throughout the season as SoonerVision productions are now more accessible than ever. Sooner Nation can tune in for free with OU Athletics’ official television partner, Griffin Media. “Sooner Football with Brent Venables” will air Sunday nights on News 9 in Oklahoma City and News On 6 in Tulsa, while all other programming will air over the air during the week on KSBI in the OKC market and on KQCW in the Tulsa market. Fans can also find this content at SoonerSports.com/watch, via the official Oklahoma Sooners YouTube channel or on SEC Network+. Highlights include fan favorite shows such as “Sooner Football with Brent Venables“Sooner Sports Talk,” “The Huddle” and “Coaches Corner,” along with special additions like the “OUDNA” all-access series.
The programming includes:
“Sooner Football with Brent Venables” An exclusive report from the Sooners football games with head football coach Brent Venablesrecorded immediately after the match.
“Sooner Sports Talk” Live from Rudy's Country Store & BBQ in Norman, host Toby Rowland is joined by head soccer coach Brent Venables to discuss the previous and upcoming matches.
“The Huddle” An entertaining hour-long roundtable discussion about OU Football featuring some former Sooner legends.
“Coaches Corner” Assistant football coaches sit down with Chris Plank and Gabe Ikard to discuss position groupings and provide insight into the Sooners program.
“Sooner Sport Pad” In partnership with OU’s Gaylord College of Journalism and Mass Communication, Sooner Sports Pad takes viewers on a journey through all of Oklahoma’s sports. Featuring live guests and hosted and produced entirely by students, this one-of-a-kind show offers a chance to get to know your Sooners in a way you’ve never seen before.
“Sooner Game Day” Hosts Chad McKee, Teddy Lehman and Gabe Ikard host the official OU Football pregame show for fans, featuring expert analysis on the Sooners and their opponent each week.
Post-match press conferences Exclusive streaming access to Oklahoma Football post-game press conferences.
SEC Network+ is complementary to SEC Network and accessible with your TV provider credentials. It is accessible via the ESPN App on smartphones, tablets, connected streaming devices or at espn.com/watch.
How to access KSBI and KQCW:
KSBI (Oklahoma City)
COX Ch. 7, U-verse Ch. 52, DirecTV Satellite Ch. 52, DISH Network Ch. 52, Over-the-Air Antenna Channel 52
A full list of channels can be found at www.news9.com/ksbi.
KQCW (Tulsa)
COX Ch. 7, U-verse Ch. 7, DirecTV Satellite Ch. 19, DISH Network Ch. 1, Over-the-Air Antenna Channel 19
A full list of channels can be found at www.tulsacw.com.
|
Sources
2/ https://soonersports.com/news/2024/8/26/ou-athletics-unveils-fan-experience-enhancements-for-2024-football-season
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
