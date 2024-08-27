Sports
U Mumba TT vs Ahmedabad SG Pipers, Ultimate Table Tennis 2024: Live Score Updates
U Mumba TT vs Ahmedabad SG Pipers, Ultimate Table Tennis: Live Updates© UTT
U Mumba TT vs Ahmedabad SG Pipers, Ultimate Table Tennis 2024, Live Updates: U Mumba are all set to take on Ahmedabad SG Pipers in their next Ultimate Table Tennis League match on Tuesday in Chennai. Both the teams have recorded mirror results in their first two matches respectively. While U Mumba TT won their first tie 9-6 against Dabang Delhi TTC, they lost their second tie against Jaipur Patriots by the same margin. Similarly, Ahmedabad SG Pipers, who lost 10-5 to Puneri Paltan Table Tennis on their UTT debut, defeated the reigning champions Athlead Goa Challengers by the exact same scoreline in the next tie.
Here are the highlights of the Ultimate Table Tennis League match between U Mumba TT and Ahmedabad SG Pipers, live from Chennai:
-
21:32 (IST)
Ultimate Table Tennis Live: Aruna wins the 4th match
After a tough match, Quadri Aruna won the fourth match of this match against U Mumba. In the men's singles match against Lilian Bardet, Aruna won the third and final round with a score of 11-9. With this, the overall score of this match is 7-5 in favor of Ahmedabad SG Pipers.
-
21:25 hrs (IST)
Ultimate Table Tennis Live: Tough battle in men's singles
The men's singles match between Quadri Aruna and Lilian Bardet is a rollercoaster. The first game of this match was won by Aruna with a score of 11-5. In the second game Lilian came back in style and defeated Aruna with 11-9. The winner of this match will be determined in the last game.
-
21:06 (IST)
Ultimate Table Tennis Live: Ahmedabad SG wins mixed doubles match
What an interesting match this is. The duo Bernadette/Manush from Ahmedabad SG Pipers won the mixed doubles. Against the duo Manav/Maria, the duo from Ahmedabad won the first game with a score of 11-4. In the second game, they maintained their dominance and won 11-8. In the last game, they continued their fiery form and secured a score of 11-8 and claimed a clean sweep. The overall score is 3-6 in favor of Ahmedabad SG Pipers.
-
20:39 (IST)
Ultimate Table Tennis Live: Reeth Rishya wins the match
What a brilliant comeback from Reeth Rishya as the Ahmedabad star beautifully settles the match against the mighty Sutirtha Mukherjee. Despite losing the first game 5-11, Reeth made a solid comeback and won the next two games with a score of 11-8 and 11-7. With this, she has won this women's singles round. The overall scores of this are level at 3-3.
-
20:15 (IST)
Ultimate Table Tennis Live: Sutirtha Mukherjee wins first game
Sutirtha Mukherjee of U Mumba starts her round with a brilliant win against Reeth Rishya of Ahmedabad. Mukherjee records a score of 11-5 in the first game.
-
20:01 (IST)
Ultimate Table Tennis Live: Manav Thakkar wins the men's singles round
After a dominant performance, Manav Thakkar of U Mumba won the opening men's match against Manush Shah of Ahmedabad. In the match, Manav secured a score of 11-2, 11-8, 8-11. The overall score of the tie is 2-1 in favor of U Mumba.
-
19:48 (IST)
Ultimate Table Tennis Live: We're on our way
The UTT 2024 clash between U Mumba TT and Ahmedabad SG Pipers begins. The first men's singles match between Manush Shah and Manav Thakkar. In the first match, U Mumba's Mamnav defeated Manush by a score of 11-2. It was a dominant start from U Mumba.
-
19:43 (IST)
Ultimate Table Tennis Live: A look at today's match fixtures
Competition schedule:
Manav Thakkar vs Manush Shah
Sutirtha Mukherjee vs Reeth Rishya
Maria Xiao/Manav Thakkar vs. Bernadette Szocs/Manush Shah
Quadri Aruna vs. Lilian Bardet
Maria Xiao vs. Bernadette Szocs
-
19:42 (IST)
Ultimate Table Tennis Live: Squads of both teams
Ahmedabad SG Pipers: Manush Shah, Bernadette Szocs, Lilian Bardet, Reeth Tennison, Pritha Vartikar, Jash Modi
U Mumba TT: Manav Thakkar, Sutirtha Mukherjee, Aruna Quadri, Akash Pal, Kavyasree Baskar, Maria Xiao
-
19:41 (IST)
Ultimate Table Tennis Live: Hello
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Ultimate Table Tennis League match between U Mumba TT and Ahmedabad SG Pipers live from Chennai. Stay tuned for all the live updates.
Topics mentioned in this article
|
Sources
2/ https://sports.ndtv.com/table-tennis/u-mumba-tt-vs-ahmedabad-sg-pipers-ultimate-table-tennis-2024-live-score-updates-6427692
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
