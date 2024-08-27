Jay Shah elected as new chairman of the International Cricket Council





Jay Shah has been elected without any opposing candidates as the next chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC), the umbrella organization for the sport announced on Tuesday. Shah will officially take up the new role on December 1, 2024. He emerged as the only candidate after current ICC President Greg Barclay opted not to seek a third term. Jay Shah, who turns 36 next month, will become the youngest chairman in the history of the ICC. He will be the fifth Indian to lead the ICC after Jagmohan Dalmiya, Sharad Pawar, N Srinivasan and Shashank Manohar. He was honorary secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) since October 2019 and Chairman of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) since January 2021. In his post-election statement, Shah indicated that he wants to increase cricket's global profile and popularity. “I am extremely honoured to be nominated for the position of Chairman of the International Cricket Council,” said Shah. I want to work closely with the ICC team and our member countries to further globalise cricket. We are at a pivotal time where balancing multiple formats, embracing cutting-edge technologies and introducing our major events to new markets is essential. Shah stressed the imminent inclusion of cricket in the Olympic Games LA 2028 as a major milestone for the sport's global expansion. The inclusion of cricket at the olympics at LA 2028 is a major turning point for our growth and I am confident it will take the sport to new heights, he added. New Zealander Greg Barclay, who has been ICC president since November 2020, confirmed last week that he will not seek a third term. His term ends on November 30. An ICC president is eligible for three terms of two years each.

