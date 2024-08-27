Sports
Week 1 College Football Computer Picks & Predictions
Published 1:33 PM Monday, August 26, 2024
Looking for the best bet across all 96 Football Bowl Subdivision games in Week 1? Our pick, point spread-wise, is Troy at -9.5 — but see below, as we have plenty more suggestions that could lead to parlay opportunities.
Below you'll find insights and computer predictions for that match and more.
College Football Computer Picks – Best Spread Bets
Pick: Troy -9.5 vs. Nevada
- Match: Nevada Wolf Pack at Troy Trojans
- Expected winner and margin: Troy with 34.7 points
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: August 31st
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Livestream: Watch this match on ESPN+
Pick: James Madison -6.5 vs. Charlotte
- Match: James Madison Dukes at Charlotte 49ers
- Expected winner and margin: James Madison with 28.4 points
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: August 31st
- TV channel: ESPNU
- Livestream: Watch this match on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Ohio +17.5 vs. Syracuse
- Competition: Ohio Bobcats at Syracuse Orange
- Expected winner and margin: Ohio with 4.4 points
- Time: 3:30pm ET
- Date: August 31st
- TV channel: ACC network
- Livestream: Watch this match on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: South Alabama -5.5 vs. North Texas
- Match: North Texas means green at South Alabama Jaguars
- Expected winner and margin: South Alabama with 19.5 points
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Date: August 31st
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Livestream: Watch this match on ESPN+
Pick: Notre Dame +3 vs. Texas A&M
- Match: Notre Dame battles Irish at Texas A&M Aggies
- Expected winner and margin: Notre Dame with 9.4 points
- Time: 7:30pm ET
- Date: August 31st
- TV channel: ABC
- Livestream: Watch this match on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
College Football Computer Picks – Best Total Bets
Under 58.5 – Akron vs. Ohio State
- Competition: Akron wins against Ohio State Buckeyes
- Projected total: 43 points
- Time: 3:30pm ET
- Date: August 31st
- TV channel: CBS
- Livestream: Paramount+ | Fubo
Over 63.5 – LSU vs. USC
- Match: LSU Tigers at USC Trojans
- Projected total: 74.5 points
- Time: 7:30pm ET
- Date: September 1st
- TV channel: ABC
- Livestream: Watch this match on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Over 46.5 – Notre Dame vs. Texas A&M
- Competition: Notre Dame battles Irish at Texas A&M Aggies
- Projected total: 55.4 points
- Time: 7:30pm ET
- Date: August 31st
- TV channel: ABC
- Livestream: Watch this match on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Over 50.5 – Southern Miss vs. Kentucky
- Competition: Southern Miss Golden Eagles at Kentucky Wildcats
- Projected total: 57.6 points
- Time: 7:45pm ET
- Date: August 31st
- TV channel: SEC Network
- Livestream: Watch this match on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Under 55.5 – UCLA vs. Hawaii
- Match: UCLA Bruins at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors
- Projected total: 48.5 points
- Time: 7:30pm ET
- Date: August 31st
- TV channel: CBS
- Livestream: Paramount+ | Fubo
